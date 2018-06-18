Man gets 40 years to life for rape, killing 6-year-old girl

A Bremerton man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the rape and killing of a 6-year-old girl.



The Kitsap Sun reports 21-year-old Gabriel Gaeta was sentenced Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court.



He pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in the 2014 death of Jenise Wright.



Wright was reported missing on Aug. 3, 2014, and a massive search followed. Her strangled body was found days later in a muddy bog near her East Bremerton neighborhood.



Authorities arrested Gaeta in August 2014 but in February 2017 he was found incompetent to stand trial. He was treated at Western State Hospital and was later found to be competent.



He apologized Monday in court, saying he wished he could make amends and that he doesn't know why he did it.

