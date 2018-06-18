Body of missing Hayden man found in backcountry

Nearly two weeks after he was last seen, members of the Kootenai County Search and Rescue team found and recovered the body of 86-year-old Lyle Anderson on Sunday.

Anderson had not been seen since June 4 and was reported missing on June 7 . Deputies said one of Anderson's favorite activities was heading into backcountry with his dog, and they began searching.

On Saturday, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Anderson's Jeep had been found on a Forest Service road. Search and Rescue crews began looking in the area but had to suspend their search due to darkness. They resumed their search early Sunday morning and found Anderson's body about a mile and a half away from his Jeep along a forest trail.

Anderson's dog, Kiera, was found with Anderson and deputies say the dog appears to be in good health. Kiera was reunited with Anderson's family.

The cause of Anderson's death has not yet been determined, but the case is still under investigation.