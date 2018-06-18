Spokane County Sheriff's Office again warns of scam calls

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office continues to receive reports of scammers trying to lie, intimidate, trick and threaten people into giving up their money or personal information, leaving them vulnerable to identity theft.

The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement, courts or any other government agency will never call you and demand prepaid credit cards for payment while threatening to arrest you if you don't, but scammers will, so don't be duped.

"Theses scammers/criminals continue to call, spewing their scandalous, fictitious lies, threaten people with arrest and spreading fear while trying to trick people into immediately purchasing prepaid credit cards (Green Dot) to avoid going to jail," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The most recent ones come from a person claiming to be Detective James Parry. The scammer says the victim failed to appear for a grand jury summons and now has a felony warrant for their arrest. The phone number associated with the most recent scams is 509-481-9067.

The scammers demand payment and insist that you pay your fine immediately. Through threats and intimidation, they convince victims to head to a store and purchase Green Dot credit cards and provide identification numbers which will allow them to drain money from the cards.

This is a scam. Don't fall for it.