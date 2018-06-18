Authorities: Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXtentacion has been fatally shot in Florida.



The Broward Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old rising star was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital. He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.



No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators haven't named any suspects.



XXXtentacion was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album last month with his sophomore effort "?'', but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.



His real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)