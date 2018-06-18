Spokane woman living with kidney disease desperate for transplant as need for donors on the rise

Ghita Borst has Minimal Kidney Disease. With this, the kidney struggles to clean waste out of the blood stream. For Ghita, she has dealt with it since she was 4 years old.

"Because I have dealt with it for so long, I'm kind of OK with it now." says Ghita

Minimal Kidney Disease could have been treated and managed when she was first diagnosed at 4 years old. However, due to a lack of medical care and proper treatment, she has come out of remission and is now using dialysis to help her kidney function. Now on dialysis, she is also a prime candidate for a kidney transplant.

According to Providence in Spokane, the wait-list currently consists of 242 people, which would mean a 3-5 year wait for Ghita.

"With a live donor this is a much higher chance for success to live longer," she says.

According to Dr. Samer BaniHani with the Providence transplant program, nationally there are nearly 95,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant, which is why live donors are urged to come see if they are a match.

To see if you can donate at Providence, call 509-474-4500.