McMorris Rodgers releases statement on family separation at border

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers issued a statement Monday in response to a growing border crisis. There has been a spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents because of a new "zero tolerance" policy for illegal border crossing put into place by the Trump administration. Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families.

The full statement is below:

“First, I do not believe the government should separate children from parents who are awaiting adjudication for breaking federal immigration law. As Americans, the land of freedom and opportunity, as a people who are warriors for human rights and human dignity, these policies are inconsistent with our nation’s values and everything we stand for.



“I believe that the administration should stop the practice of separating families on their own. However, President Trump has made it clear that Congress must make a formal policy change. Congress can and should fix this by passing a law that clarifies separation shouldn’t happen when families are apprehended illegally crossing the border. That is what I am working with my colleagues in the House right now to do.



“Again, I don’t believe in tearing families apart, but I also believe that people need to be coming to America legally, which is why I support increased border security efforts so families aren’t put in this situation. The new Goodlatte bill that I helped negotiate, the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act, will fix this family separation problem and authorize funding for construction of the border wall, close enforcement loopholes, end catch and release, reform the legal immigration system, create a merit-based visa program, and provide the DACA population a bridge to the legal immigration system and earn legal status in our country.”