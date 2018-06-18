Audio released of screaming children at border

A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.



The recording captures the cries of Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials.



The recording, first reported by ProPublica, was later obtained by The Associated Press. Attorney Jennifer Hardury said she received the tape from a whistleblower and told ProPublica it was recorded in the last week. She did not provide details about where it was recorded.



Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER'-sten) Nielsen says she hasn't heard the audio but says the children are not being treated inhumanely.

