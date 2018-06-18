Police investigating fatal shooting near Wellesley and Nevada

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Spokane has left one person dead.

Officers responded to a shooting call at Wellesley and Nevada just before 5 p.m. outside of JK Gas and Grocery.

Police say they have no suspects at this time and are asking any witnesses to contact them.

One lane of eastbound Wellesley is closed while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.