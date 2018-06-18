Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck

Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back.

A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger.

One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.

What ensued: a daylong drug binge.

According to the case file, Anderson supplied the pair of teens with meth and marijuana over a 24-hour period.

And they wouldn’t have been discovered except for Cara Schuh and her Facebook post of the nearly naked teen, which was shared hundreds of times.

Spokane Police were able to stop the van and take Anderson into custody.

Police say the van had been stolen.

Anderson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.