Chelan County deputies make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Deputies in Chelan County say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.

Deputies report Monday that the suspect in the crash has been identified as Giovanni Reyes of Mason. Reyes had initially returned to the scene before deputies arrived to check on the victim, who has been identified as Andrew Murphy of Seattle.

Reyes told deputies on scene that he had been driving through the area when he found Murphy on the road, so he stopped to help. Reyes' vehicle didn't have visible damage to the front, but had sustained damage underneath because of the collision. Parts from the undercarriage of the suspect vehicle were found on the road near the crash scene.

Reyes did not tell responders he was the driver who hit Murphy and was allowed to leave the scene after talking to deputies.

Detectives investigating the crash were able to find Reyes and his vehicle on Sunday afternoon due to the parts at the collision scene. The parts had identifying numbers that led to the vehicle model and approximate model year. Deputies were able to track down local owners and similar vehicle using the RiverCom system. Deputies began contacting those owners, and eventually located Reyes.

Reyes was interviewed and placed under arrest for Hit and Run Resulting in Death.