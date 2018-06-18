Sign posted in Baltimore Dunkin' Donuts asks customers to report employees who don't speak English

A controversial sign seen posted at a Dunkin' Donuts in Baltimore asked customers to report employees shouting in languages other than English.

Now the shop acknowledges the move was in appropriate.

The sign reads in part, "If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call management with the name of the employee and in return get a coupon for a free coffee and a pastry."

The sign went viral on social media and attracted national attention.

Regulars to the store were upset by the sign.

"They're paid to work in Dunkin' Donuts and serve people. They've only been courteous to me, and even if they weren't, that's no reason to be able to tell them that they shouldn't speak in their native language, or any other language that they want to," said customer Reagan Greenberg.

Dunkin' Donuts has since removed the sign and issued a statement, saying:

"Dunkin' Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed."