Houston officer buys groceries for man whose food was stolen during a medical emergency

A Houston police officer went above and beyond the call of duty after a surprising crime last week.

Officer Kirsten Koryciak with the Houston Police Department was off-duty, but patrolling a local Walmart store. A man bought groceries at the store, then suffered a diabetic episode and collapsed in the parking lot. As medics were headed to the store to help, someone stole the man's groceries.

When the man began feeling better, he explained to Officer Koryciak that someone had taken his food. That's when she offered to buy the man groceries.

Officer Koryciak said in a press conference on the department's Facebook page that she understands the seriousness of diabetes because some of her family members also have it.

"That's part of my job -- to care about people and to help people. I'm not just here to arrest people," she said.