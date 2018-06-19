Spokane County deputy stops suicidal man from attempted drowning - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane County deputy stops suicidal man from attempted drowning

Posted: Updated:
Deputy Ouimette at his swearing in in April 2018 Deputy Ouimette at his swearing in in April 2018
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, several Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded a call of a possible suicidal man. Deputies spoke with family members at their home, where they found a "goodbye" letter, but could not locate the young man.

During the call, additional information was received mentioning a possible method of drowning.

Deputy Paul Ouimette began checking the area on the east side of Medical Lake. He found the man sitting with his arms cradling a large rock, at the edge of a small cliff near the edge of the water. The young man did not say much, and Deputy Ouimette continued to try to establish a dialogue with the man, but kept his distance in order to keep the man calm and not escalate the situation.

After several minutes of talking, the young man reached in his pocket and pulled something out. The deputy couldn't see what was in the man's hand, and he would not answer. A short time later, the man appeared to place the object next to him, then stood up and threw a large rock with a cord or rope tied around it into the water.

The man turned and walked away from the water, toward Deputy Ouimette. As he approached, the deputy noticed a razor blade in his hand. Thanking him for coming over, Deputy Ouimette asked the man to drop the razor blade and he did. The young man was placed in protective custody and provided professional help.

Afterward, the deputy noticed the same type of rope that was tied around the rock was tied around the man's ankle. It is believed the man pulled the razor blade out of his pocket to cut the rope before throwing the rock into the water.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office reminds anyone who may be contemplating suicide, to take a minute and ask for help.  Call one of the numbers below or just walk into any emergency room, contact a Fireman, a Deputy, an Officer, your church, a family member or friend and simply say, “I need your help.”

509-838-4428                          First Call for Help

1-800-273-8255                      National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-8255, press 1         VA Suicide Hotline

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck

    Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back. A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger. One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back. A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger. One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.

    >>

  • Spokane employee burglarized at work

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:56:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food. 

    >>

  • Mother of six charged with first degree murder for shooting man in head outside her home

    Mother of six charged with first degree murder for shooting man in head outside her home

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:32:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for shooting a man in the head last week. Brittany Korzonthowski was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Caleb Tipton. Tipton was taken off life support last week. In a court hearing Monday, Korzonthowski was charged with first degree murder.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for shooting a man in the head last week. Brittany Korzonthowski was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Caleb Tipton. Tipton was taken off life support last week. In a court hearing Monday, Korzonthowski was charged with first degree murder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe

    UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:32:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

    WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:20:48 GMT

    A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled. The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village.  He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him.  The incident took several people to get the snake to let go.  He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes.  Both pyth...

    >>

    A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled. The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village.  He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him.  The incident took several people to get the snake to let go.  He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes.  Both pyth...

    >>

  • Doughnut shop sign discouraging foreign languages removed

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:15:47 GMT
    PHOTO: TwitterPHOTO: Twitter

    BALTIMORE - A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management. The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.    A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer.

    >>

    BALTIMORE - A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management. The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.    A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer.

    >>
    •   