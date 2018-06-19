Off-duty corrections officer rescues woman from burning car

Authorities say an off-duty corrections officer pulled an unconscious driver from a burning car following a crash.

South Brunswick police say the accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Routes 32 and 535, when a car driven by 59-year-old Catherine Bohar, of Monroe, struck the rear of a tractor trailer.

The officer, Donald Cason, was driving by when he saw Bohar slumped over the steering wheel and noticed some flames. He ran to the burning vehicle, got her out and carried her to safety as the car became engulfed.

Bohar suffered a wrist injury. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but further details on her condition were not available Monday.

The tractor-trailer driver, 40-year-old Alexander Lyubomsky of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, wasn’t hurt in the accident.

