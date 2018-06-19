Spokane man convicted in 2015 deadly shooting

A Spokane man has been convicted of killing a Moses Lake teenager during a 2015 robbery attempt.



The Columbia Basin Herald reports Jeremiah Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm following the trial by judge Thursday in Spokane.



Authorities say Smith shot 17-year-old Ceasar Medina during an attempted robbery at a Spokane business in May 2015. Smith had been released from a correctional facility 12 days before the killing. Smith was released three months early after he was over-credited for "good time" earned while incarcerated.



Smith is scheduled to be sentenced in July.



