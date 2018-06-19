Spokane man convicted in 2015 deadly shooting

Spokane man convicted in 2015 deadly shootingPosted: Updated:
Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back. A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger. One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.>>
Spokane employee burglarized at work
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food.>>
Mother of six charged with first degree murder for shooting man in head outside her home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for shooting a man in the head last week. Brittany Korzonthowski was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Caleb Tipton. Tipton was taken off life support last week. In a court hearing Monday, Korzonthowski was charged with first degree murder.>>
Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run in western Montana ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed when she was apparently hit by a vehicle in western Montana. The Missoulian reports 22-year-old Rebecca Romero, originally from Stockton, California, was found dead in Missoula's Westside neighborhood early Sunday morning.>>
UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning. A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd.>>
Police investigating fatal shooting near Wellesley and Nevada
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after a shooting in North Spokane has left one person dead. Officers responded to a shooting call at Wellesley and Nevada just before 5 p.m. outside of JK Gas and Grocery. Police say they have no suspects at this time and are asking any witnesses to contact them. One lane of eastbound Wellesley is closed while the investigation continues.>>
UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India
A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled. The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village. He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him. The incident took several people to get the snake to let go. He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes. Both pyth...>>
Doughnut shop sign discouraging foreign languages removed
BALTIMORE - A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management. The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media. A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer.>>
WATCH: Child scales 'un-climbable' pool ladder
A Massachusetts family has captured a video of their toddler climbing what is supposed to be a gate stopping children from getting into a pool. Keith Wyman says his family was in their backyard on Monday when his 2-year-old son Cody began to climb the gate blocking the ladder to their above-ground pool. The Wymans grabbed Cody before he got into the pool, but not before capturing it on camera to show other parents how easily kids could climb over. ...>>
Trump, GOP debate immigration fix
WASHINGTON - Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia says lawmakers "need to do everything we can" to make sure children can stay with parents who cross the border illegally. Goodlatte is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a key player on immigration legislation before the House this week. He said in an interview Tuesday on CNN that he has no objections to keeping migrant families together.>>
Spraying snake with gas leads to house blaze in Finland
HELSINKI - An improvised method of getting rid of a snake in a garden by spraying it with gasoline kicked off a chain reaction that ended up with a house on fire in southern Finland. Finnish public broadcaster YLE reported Tuesday that some of the flammable liquid spread by an ill-fated homeowner in Siuntio, west of Helsinki, landed on a nearby lawnmower that was warm enough to ignite a fire.>>
New Jersey school district to improve bus safety after deadly crash
A New Jersey school district has moved to improve the safety of its buses following a crash last month that killed a student and a teacher. The Paramus Board of Education approved several new safety measures Monday, including stricter background checks for drivers and the purchase of three-point seat belts for all buses. The changes come in the wake of the deadly May 17 crash in Mount Olive.>>
WATCH: Kansas mother gets $132,000 bill after child accidentally knocks over statue at community center
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A Kansas family received a letter from an insurance company seeking $132,000 in damages after their 5-year-old accidentally toppled a statue in a community center last month.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, June 18th.>>
