Spokane employee burglarized at work

A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes.

Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his coworker was across the way at Subway to get food. "I got back to our truck and all of our stuff was gone,” said Parker.

It happened in just 90 seconds, last Tuesday, June 12 at noon. The delivery truck door was open, which isn't how he left it. "I immediately started running thinking maybe they were on foot and I could probably catch them but never caught them," said Parker.

In his six years working at Mattress Firm, Parker says this has never happened. "It was unlocked and that's the reason why I’m mad that I left the door unlocked and I'm mad that someone took advantage of the fact that it was unlocked," he said.

Parker says the thief took off with their backpacks, along with Parker's wallet, drivers license with his address on it, and keys to his house. "It just brings unnecessary tension to me and my family and I don't really like that," he said.

Right now, Parker doesn't have much to go off of besides what he's investigated himself. He says the suspect used some money on his debit card. "My bank notified me the next day of the charge that happened on my card when it was stolen. They told me the exact time and date and where it happened of that transaction, so on my own time, I drove to the gas station and I talked to the worker there and told him what happened," said Parker.

Parker says it happened at the 76 Gas Station off of Nevada and Wellesley. He says the thief used his card 12 minutes after it was stolen from him. "We looked together on the cameras and he found the exact time of when it happened and it was that car and there were no other cars fueling up or anything, so it had to have been him,” he said.

Parker says that he also had sentimental things stolen like pictures of his daughter. His co-worker had a kindle and iPad stolen along with his car keys.

Parker says he reported this crime to police and if you know anything that could help, call Crime Check: (509) 456-2233.