UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe

UPDATE:

Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape.

Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

70-year-old Linda Bunn was last seen in the 1400 block of E Nebraska Ave at approximately 1:30am Tuesday.

Ms. Bunn has a history of dementia which likely contributed to her walking away from the residence.

She is described as a white female, about 5’7” and weighing approximately 133lbs.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, with a purple sweater underneath, tan cargo pants, and she may be without shoes.

Anyone who sees here is asked to call crime check immediately at 509-456-2233.