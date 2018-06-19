WATCH: Kansas mother gets $132,000 bill after child accidentally knocks over statue at community center

A Kansas family received a letter from an insurance company seeking $132,000 in damages after their 5-year-old accidentally toppled a statue in a community center last month.

Sarah Goodman of Overland Park, Kansas, said her family, including her husband and four kids, were at a wedding reception on May 19 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center and as they were saying goodbye, they heard some commotion around the corner.

Goodman's son had knocked over a statue. A statue the City's insurance company values at $132,000.

Goodman was stunned, saying she didn't see exactly what happened, but she doesn't think the statue looked badly damaged.

Surveillance video shows two children near the statue when one of them appears to hug it. A short time later, the two boys return and the other boy gives the statue a hug. That's when the statue tilts off the stand. The boy tries to hold it to prevent it from falling, but eventually, the statue and the boy topple over. Witnesses nearby head over to check on the situation and the boys run off.

Goodman told local media that her kids are well-supervised and well-behaved, adding that her son probably hugged the torso of the statue because he's a "loving, sweet nice boy who just graduated from preschool."

The City said the insurance company is contractually obligated to reach out to the responsible party when public property is damaged, but Goodman said she can't pay the bill.

Goodman also thinks the statue should have been properly secured, noting she believes it was a safety hazard to other young kids. Goodman said no one from the City asked if her son was okay after the incident, but when she and her family returned from vacation, they had a letter from Travelers Insurance waiting for them.

“This loss occurred when your son was in a closed area of the property and toppled a glass sculpture. Under common law in Kansas, you are responsible for the supervision of a minor child and your failure to monitor them during this loss could be considered negligent,” the letter said. “The cost of the sculpture damaged is estimated at $132,000.”

A City spokesperson noted that they have a responsibility to file a claim with the insurance company and then it's up to them to work it out.

The artist, Bill Lyons, said it was his most ambitious piece and took two years to complete.

Lyons said the statue was damaged beyond repair and he wants to be reimbursed for the time he spent on it and for what he thinks it's worth. Lyons did not have insurance on the piece.