Trump, GOP debate immigration fix - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump, GOP debate immigration fix

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia says lawmakers "need to do everything we can" to make sure children can stay with parents who cross the border illegally.
  
Goodlatte is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a key player on immigration legislation before the House this week. He said in an interview Tuesday on CNN that he has no objections to keeping migrant families together.
  
He says he is backing the two House immigration bills that are set to come up for a vote. Goodlatte authored one of the measures, which is favored by conservatives.
  
A rival, compromise GOP immigration measure includes language curbing the separation of immigrant children from parents when they are detained. Lawmakers also hope to add that language to a more conservative measure.
  
If neither bill can pass, Goodlatte says he will take a look at a simpler, short-term bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would keep families together.
  
___
  
12:55 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump and House Republicans are set for a crucial meeting as lawmakers push to end the policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border.
  
Members of both parties are decrying the administration's "zero tolerance" approach to migrant detention. Many of them are demanding that the administration act to keep families together.
  
Legislation in the House could end the family separations, but it appears unlikely to pass. Senators say they may soon work on a bill of their own.
  
The Trump administration says the family separations are required under the law and can only be ended by Congress. Democrats say Trump is refusing to take responsibility for his own policy.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck

    Court documents offer new details in case of teens found in box truck

    Monday, June 18 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:09:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back. A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger. One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some would call this a mobile drug den: rocks of meth, a hand gun, knife, and nearly naked teens locked in the back. A newly released search warrant filed by Spokane Police details Shonn Anderson and the teens had met up on Facebook Messenger. One of the teens told police that they messaged Anderson asking if he would sell them meth for $40.

    >>

  • Spokane employee burglarized at work

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-06-19 05:56:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane man says he's learned the hard way to always lock his car, even if it’s just for 20 seconds. James Parker says thieves burglarized his company truck in a matter of minutes. Behind an alleyway at Mattress Firm off of Division by NorthTown Mall, Parker says he was in the store delivering inventory while his co-worker was across the way at Subway to get food. 

    >>

  • Mother of six charged with first degree murder for shooting man in head outside her home

    Mother of six charged with first degree murder for shooting man in head outside her home

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:32 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:32:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for shooting a man in the head last week. Brittany Korzonthowski was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Caleb Tipton. Tipton was taken off life support last week. In a court hearing Monday, Korzonthowski was charged with first degree murder.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder for shooting a man in the head last week. Brittany Korzonthowski was initially charged with attempted murder for shooting Caleb Tipton. Tipton was taken off life support last week. In a court hearing Monday, Korzonthowski was charged with first degree murder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe

    UPDATE: SPD says missing 70-year-old woman found safe

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:32:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say 70-year-old Linda Bunn has been found and is safe. Police say Bunn was found nearly 2 miles away from where she was reported missing but is in good shape. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

    WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:20 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:20:48 GMT

    A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled. The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village.  He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him.  The incident took several people to get the snake to let go.  He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes.  Both pyth...

    >>

    A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled. The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village.  He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him.  The incident took several people to get the snake to let go.  He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes.  Both pyth...

    >>

  • Doughnut shop sign discouraging foreign languages removed

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:15:47 GMT
    PHOTO: TwitterPHOTO: Twitter

    BALTIMORE - A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management. The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.    A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer.

    >>

    BALTIMORE - A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management. The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.    A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer.

    >>
    •   