WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

A forest ranger in India tried to pose for a selfie with a python when he was nearly strangled, and it was all caught on camera.

The ranger captured two Indian Rock Pythons that were causing issues for the many people living in the village.

He put one around his neck to pose for a picture when the 66 lb python wrapped around his neck and started chocking him.

The incident took several people to get the snake to let go.

He said he had taken pictures many times before with snakes.

Both pythons were later released into the forest.