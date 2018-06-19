WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in India

WATCH: Man almost strangled by python in IndiaPosted: Updated:
Tyler Hilinski's parents reveal on Today Show their son suffered from CTE
PULLMAN, Wash. - Appearing on The Today Show Tuesday morning, former Washington State Quarterback Tyler Hilinski's parents revealed the results of their son's autopsy showed signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Hilinski took his own life earlier this year at the age of 21. Talking with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show Tuesday morning, Mark and Kym Hilinski said there weren't any signs from their son.>>
Police: Machete wielding ex forces Montana man to undress
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Investigators in Montana say a woman armed with a machete broke into her ex-boyfriend's home, ordered him to undress and continued to have sex with him even after he tried to get her to stop.>>
Court Docs: Spokane County woman charged with murder of husband after hitting him with SUV
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was arrested in Spokane Valley Saturday night after detectives say she ran over and killed her husband with her SUV. Court documents released Monday show detectives developed probable cause to charge 48-year-old Kristy Linerud with Vehicular Homicide and 2nd Degree Murder in the death of her husband, Mike.>>
Psychiatric hospital loses certification and federal dollars
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital has lost its federal certification and $53 million in federal funds after failing to achieve basic health and safety standards. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services notified the state Department of Social and Health Services on Monday that it will not make payments for patients admitted to Western State Hospital after July 8.>>
Authorities remove 6 children from 'filthy' Boise home
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a Boise couple was arrested after their six children were found in "filthy and dangerous living conditions." The Idaho Statesman reports the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Lawrence Rose and 42-year-old Jamie Rose last week on a single count each of felony injury to a child.>>
Driver in critical condition after fiery Kootenai County crash
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County deputies say a man is in critical condition after a crash on N. Corbin Rd. just north of W. Hargrave Monday morning. Deputies were called to the scene around 10 a.m. They found a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup had left the road after traveling northbound on N. Corbin Rd and crashed into a patch of rocks and trees.>>
Spokane police search for burglary suspect in the Audubon neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say they are searching for a man who burglarized a home Tuesday morning, taking property including firearms from the homeowner. Officers were called to the house near Cora and D St. in the Audubon neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. The homeowner told police that two burglars were in his house and he was attempting to hold them there until police arrived.>>
Man facing more charges in Mount Vernon officer shooting
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A man accused of shooting a Mount Vernon police officer in the head has had nine additional charges filed against him. The Skagit Valley Herald reported Monday that additional charges were filed in May including assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm in the case against 45-year-old Ernesto Rivas.>>
1 killed in Texas hospital explosion
GATESVILLE, Texas (AP) - One person has died following an explosion at a Texas hospital construction site. Bob Harrell, emergency manager for Coryell County, says that a dozen people were injured by the blast. The explosion happened at the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System hospital in Gatesville.>>
Spokane woman has over $2,000 worth of property stolen over time
SPOKANE, Wash.- A Spokane woman has been targeted by thieves over and over again, from ransacking her garage, to ripping off her car door, to even stealing her bible. Kaily Renz says just the other night, someone came through the gate into her backyard. "Rifled through my kids belongings, rifled through our chairs and table area and then ransacked our Explorer," she said.>>
Tyler Hilinski's parents reveal on Today Show their son suffered from CTE
PULLMAN, Wash. - Appearing on The Today Show Tuesday morning, former Washington State Quarterback Tyler Hilinski's parents revealed the results of their son's autopsy showed signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Hilinski took his own life earlier this year at the age of 21. Talking with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show Tuesday morning, Mark and Kym Hilinski said there weren't any signs from their son.>>
Melania Trump plans another trip to see immigration centers
WASHINGTON (AP) - Melania Trump is planning another visit to immigration centers housing migrants who have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. The first lady's spokeswoman declined to release any details about the trip, including where or when she plans to go.>>
Former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer developing TV show
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is working on a television interview show in which he banters with guests about a variety of topics. A spokesman for TV syndication company Debmar-Mercury said Monday that a first episode of the series, titled "Sean Spicer's Common Ground," is in the works.>>
Grammys to increase nominees in top categories from 5 to 8
NEW YORK (AP) - The Grammy Awards are extending the number of nominees in its top categories from five to eight. The Recording Academy told its members in a letter released Tuesday that the nominee increase "will better reflect the large number of entries in these categories and allow voters greater flexibility when selecting this year's best recordings.">>
Senators seek more oversight of Trump diplomacy with NKorea
WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly introduced bipartisan legislation calls for stringent congressional oversight of U.S. nuclear diplomacy with North Korea as President Donald Trump looks to strike a deal with Kim Jong Un. It comes two weeks after a historic summit where North Korea committed to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.>>
Trump awards posthumous Medal of Honor to WWII Army officer
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is awarding the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer who showed gallantry during World War II. The widow of 1st Lt. Garlin Conner is accepting the posthumous recognition Tuesday for her husband's valor on the battlefield. Trump is hailing Pauline Conner's late husband as an "incredible hero" who is taking his rightful place in the "chronicle of American valor.">>
