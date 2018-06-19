3 people dead after drowning in North Carolina pool

Three people are dead after drowning in a pool early Tuesday morning at a North Carolina apartment complex.

Police in Durham responded to the pool at the Chapel Tower Apartments, near Duke University, around 3AM.

Officials say two males and a female were receiving C-P-R, but were pronounced dead as a result of drowning.

Their names and ages have not been released.

Police say a total of four people were swimming at the pool after hours.

Officials are investigating.