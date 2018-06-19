Washington AG seeks information on separated children

Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants Washington residents to let his office know if they are asked to host immigrant children separated from their family.



Ferguson's request Tuesday was made amid widespread uproar over the U.S. Department of Justice's new "zero tolerance" immigration crackdown, in which children have been taken from their parents.



Ferguson had said his staff is studying whether the state might have grounds to challenge the Trump administration's new policy in court, The Seattle Times reports.



Federal officials are using a federal detention center in SeaTac to hold some immigrant adults, including women who don't know where their children are or when they'll reunite. Rallies against the policy are set to take place around the county on June 30, including in Seattle and Olympia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)