Employment at KHQ

Polish up your résumé and get dressed for success! Learn about the 4th annual KHQ / WorkSource Job Fair. The event will be held in Spokane, WA on Wednesday, May 17th 11am - 2pm Spokane Convention Center. Free admission for job seekers.

Current employment opportunities at KHQ-TV:

TECHNICAL MEDIA PRODUCER - PT

KHQ-TV, the Inland Northwest's Local News Leader has an immediate opening for a part-time Technical Media Producer. TMP’s as we call them are the true Swiss Army Knives of the KHQ newsroom. TMP's do everything from edit video, operate studio cameras, prepare the studio for broadcast, shoot breaking news, write web and newscast stories, and countless other responsibilities. So you have to be technically savvy, adaptable, and producer-minded. The TMP position is frequently used as a springboard to more advanced positions in the newsroom. Non-linear editing experience is preferred. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and non-returnable tape to TMPjob@khq.com No phone calls please. EEO, Women and Minorities encouraged to apply.

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

KHQ-TV has an open full time accounts receivable position. Position will require experience in credit and collections and multi-channel phones. Position will primarily be accounts receivable for KHQ-TV and SWX-TV and their sister stations of KNDO-TV/KNDU-TV and will include reception backup work. Must have good communication and organizational skills, be detail oriented and computer proficient in Outlook, Excel and Word. Wide Orbit experience a plus. Please e-mail resume and cover letter to referencing AR position employment@khq.com or send to KHQ, Attn: Controller, PO Box 600, Spokane, WA 99210. EOE, women & minorities encouraged to apply.

TRAFFIC ASSISTANT

KHQ has an immediate opening for a full-time traffic assistant. Detail oriented, reliable, computer savvy and must be able to work under strict deadlines. Good communications skills are a must. WideOrbit experience ideal. Prior broadcast or media experience in sales and traffic operations preferred, but not required. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. E-mail resumes to trafficpositions@khq.com

NEWS PHOTOJOURNALIST

KHQ-TV is looking for a creative News Photojournalist who is an aggressive visual storyteller to join our award winning team. If you have an eye for great pictures, an ear for great sound and want to work with the best technology in the field, then this job is for you. Duties and Responsibilities: Shoot news, feature and sports assignments; Shoot on Panasonic P2 camera; Edit on non-linear systems (including smart phones); Operate ENG trucks and new streaming technologies; Duties and responsibilities may change as a result of business needs. Required Qualifications & Skills: Previous experience as a photographer, and/or videographer at a television station; Experience with professional video cameras; Experience with digital workflows for images and videos; Ability to create compelling photographic or video narratives on deadline; Willingness to work weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary; Willingness to help train the public in shooting and producing video; Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to function in a deadline environment; Good attitude; Able to lift heavy equipment; Capable of driving and operating vehicles safely; Must be willing to assist across all platforms and areas of content as needed. Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Radio/TV, Film, Fine Arts or related area AND one year experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Five years experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and link to your work to: newsjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.

NEWSCAST DIRECTOR

KHQ/SWX-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time Director. Responsibilities for this leadership position include directing and technical directing complex, graphically-intense live local news, sporting events and digital product. You will also operate studio equipment as needed. Experience with production switchers and an understanding of broadcast equipment is essential. Must be available to work flexible hours including holidays, early mornings and weekends. Must be a team player, work well under pressure & have a positive attitude. College degree and two years directing experience is required. Required Skills or Qualifications: Ability to quickly adjust to breaking news, proficiency with Ross Overdrive or other automated production switcher, ability to troubleshoot technical issues, strong creative vision to effectively execute bold, cutting edge newscasts on a daily basis. No phone calls please. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Send resume and related materials to: newsjob@khq.com

TRAFFIC ASSISTANT

KHQ has an immediate opening for a full-time and/or part time traffic assistant. Detail oriented, reliable, computer savvy and must be able to work under strict deadlines. Good communications skills are a must. WideOrbit experience ideal. Prior broadcast or media experience in sales and traffic operations preferred, but not required. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. E-mail resumes to trafficpositions@khq.com

PRODUCER

KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA is looking for a dynamic full-time News Producer with solid news judgment who can produce, orchestrate, and energize the market's dominant news programming. This newsroom leader should have a flair for production value--incorporating live elements and cutting-edge graphics to tell stories that are relevant and compelling to our viewers. If you're in a box, stay there. We only want creative thinkers. And if you dread breaking news, this isn't the place for you. We thrive on our patented coverage of breaking news. If you have the skills, the passion, and the ability to make quick decisions, multi-task, and work effectively under pressure, we want to hear from you! Experience in the broadcast industry is a plus but not required. Required Skills and Qualifications: Must be a good writer for broadcast, must have solid news judgment, must be able to manage a newscast for time constraints, must be familiar with AP style.

KHQ is an Equal Opportunity Employer as well as Spokane's legacy station with deep roots in the community -- and proud of it. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume & demo link to: producerjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

KHQ-TV WA is looking for a sales/marketing professional to help us take on our multi-media world of television, digital sports, internet and mobile. You must have a can-do attitude with a streak of creativity. Moreover, we're looking for someone who needs to win, someone who is skilled at creating & delivering presentations in front of large groups and one-on-one with key decision-makers. Candidate must be able to adapt to new technology, handle campaign reporting, exhibit strong written and verbal communication skills, be an organized planner, and be goal-oriented. This position is responsible for developing new advertisers and increasing the share of existing advertisers. Knowledge of agency structure and ratings negotiations is a plus.



Ideal candidate will have a college degree and media or sales experience. Send resume and cover letter to local.sales@khq.com



EEO, Women and Minorities encouraged to apply

Account Executive, Montana

Job Description: This position is responsible for creating and retaining local advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers, and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television advertising. Prospect, close, and service new business as well as existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with creative services personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: Outside media sales experience (broadcast preferred). Record growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Ability to sell using media research. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation). Excellent "team player" interpersonal skills. Ability to work effectively in a fast paced and goal orientated environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work ethic, a coach able spirit and the ability to ask for the order. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver's license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2017 (or until filled). EEO. Women & minorities encouraged to apply.

Send Cover Letter and Resume to: Human Resources, Cowles Montana Media, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, MT 59801.

INTERNSHIPS



We're Looking for Interns



Want to work for KHQ.com? Here's your chance!We're looking for a few smart, eager interns who can fill key roles within our web sites – KHQ.com and SWXRightNow.com. You may have your work published both locally and nationally on the Associated Press wires, on Yahoo!, digg, Drudge and more.



WHAT WE'LL DO FOR YOU:



Unfortunately we have no money to offer, but you'll gain invaluable work and life experience at one of the most visited web sites in the Spokane area. You'll have the opportunity to get your work published online, learn how a major news outlet works and build connections with people in the industry.



WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU:

A talent for telling stories -- in various formats

Eagerness to learn -- We'll teach you to be a better journalist, learn new technologies and build your resume.

Smarts, good work ethic -- We're looking for someone who wants to be the best at all times.

You're quick on the uptake -- Can take direction and go with it, but know when to ask questions

Extreme multi-tasker -- Can handle juggling all kinds of tasks

Child of the Internet -- You should get most of your news online and know how to find news and information in more ways than just Googling.

Self-motivated -- We don't babysit.

Team player -- You should play well with others.

You like to have fun – Can you tell a joke, laugh and smile?

You need to be a junior, senior or graduate student in good standing at an accredited institution and you must get college credit for the internship.

WHAT ROLES WE'RE LOOKING FOR



Editorial Interns

Writing experience is a must -- We're not expecting you to be a writing master, but some experience in either a newspaper, web site, blog or a journalism class is necessary.

Versatility -- You should be able to adapt to different types of content: hard news, around town news, politics, etc.

Comfortable with all forms of Social Media.

Brownie Points if you:

Have a good knowledge of Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area

Have video and photo editing experience

You're savvy with what's happening around town [trends/hot spots]

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO



If you think you fit into one of our highly coveted positions, then send in your resume. Also tell us about yourself, give your availability and examples of your work. Examples are a must! Send to:



KHQ-TV

Attn: Jeff Hite, Assistant News Director

P.O. Box 600

Spokane, WA 99201

KHQ, inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. EEO Information If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers, and would like to receive job vacancy notices for KHQ-TV, please provide KHQ-TV with the name, mailing address, e-mail address (if applicable), telephone number, fax number, and contact person and identify the category or categories of vacancies for which you would like information specified above to the following person at KHQ-TV: Paula Bauer. It is the policy of KHQ-TV to provide equal employment opportunity to all qualified individuals without regard to their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation or any other characteristic protected by law, in all personnel actions.