As Seen On KHQ TV

To see air quality reports in and around Spokane CLICK HERE: https://www.spokanecleanair.org/air-quality/air-monitoring-2

Apply to be a wildland firefighter: http://www.dnr.wa.gov/jobs-open-wildland-firefighters-needed

Click on the link to learn more about how you can volunteer with Friends of the Bluff and their water brigade. http://www.friendsofthebluff.org/volunteer

To find out if your Britax car seat is part of the recall, click here: https://us.britax.com/service-support/recall-sites/b-safe-35-clip-recall/

To find out how you can volunteer for the 2017 Ironman, click here .

. If you would like more information about Vets Garage, click here

For information on closed roads in Cd'A For IRONMAN, CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/CoeurdAlenePD/photos/pcb.1537026479661253/1537024909661410/?type=3&theater

For Information on SCRAPS Trap, Neuter, Release Program, Call Phone: 509-477-2532. To find out about renting a feral animal trap, CLICK HERE: https://www.spokanecounty.org/687/Animal-Trap-Rentals

To report a pothole in the city of Spokane CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/stories/2016/01/21/report-potholes-on-your-route-to-work-school-or-other-activities/

For a list of pools and splash pads, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/35498004/spokane-splash-pads-and-swimming-pools-opening-soon

SPOKANE CITY AND COUNTY POOLS:

https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/

https://www.spokanecounty.org/3654/Prices-Fees

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM:

http://swcontent.spokaneschools.org/cms/lib/WA01000970/Centricity/Domain/487/Menu%20Back%20June%202017.pdf





Click on the link to learn more about how to spot a counterfeit bill: https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf

To find out more about the Summer Meal Program CLICK HERE: https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer-food-rocks/

For more information on Crave, the Inland Northwest's premier food and drink celebration, click here: http://cravenw.com/

For a list of free meals this summer, CLICK HERE: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/jun/14/free-summer-meals-for-kids-will-resume/

Resources for anyone caught up in an abusive relationship http://www.khq.com/story/34710388/resources-for-anyone-caught-up-in-an-abusive-relationship

For open lifeguarding positions, CLICK HERE for Spokane, or HERE for Coeur d'Alene

for Spokane, or for Coeur d'Alene For detailed results from Airway Heights water tests, click here: http://www.cawh.org/home/showdocument?id=14188

To register your bike with the City of Spokane, CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/account/registrations/bicycle/

For more information on the Spokane's Fix It Fest street repair plan, CLICK HERE

To learn more about how you can get Alert Spokane on your phone, click here: http://www.spokanecounty.org/3007/Alert-Spokane

To read the full study on how lack of sleep is taking years off our life and costing us in the workplace, click here: http://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1791.html

If you'd like to apply for a job at Kootenai County Jail, click here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kcgov

To sign up for Make A Splash and get a summer swim pass for your kids, click here: http://www.spokaneparksfoundation.org/mas

Pizza Dough recipe using Greek Yogurt click here

To see more information about these apps, click their name: Lookout, Cerberus, Wahoo, Daily Yoga, Fitocracy, Clueful

To sign the petition to recognize active-duty soldiers that commit suicide, CLICK HERE: http://www.thepetitionsite.com/384/218/953/

For more information on Spokane Civil War reenactment: http://spokanecivilwar.com/

For more information about the INLAND NW ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS APPRENTICESHIP CLASS FOR VETERANS:

Mike Ankney, Apprenticeship Director @ MAnkney@NWAGC.org OR

OR Judith Gilmore, Grant Coordinator @ judithg721@comcast.net OR:

OR: 319.4143

For more info about military discounts at Dog's Tattoo, call 509-280-8402

For more tips on defensible space, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/29565775/fireproof-the-basics-of-defensible-space-and-the-home-ignition-zone

For information on Spokane Transit service changes, click here: http://tinyurl.com/lebfj2d

If you are interested in volunteering for a Washington State University program to test a marijuana breathalyzer email Nosbusch at peyton.nosbusch@wsu.edu or email Weller at Nathan_Weller@hotmail.com. Weller can also be reached at (509) 432-1943.

If you are interested in learning more about Washington's Virtual School program click here: http://wava.k12.com/

For more information on lemonade day to inspire kids in entrepreneurship , click here: Spokanevalleychamber.com

Fairchild AFB Well Sampling Coordinator: Marc Connally (509) 247-8148 92arw.pa@us.af.mil

To see a list of navy week activities CLICK HERE:http://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Spokane/

To learn more about reuniting veterans with their Purple Heart medals, click here: http://www.purpleheart.org/

For 24-hour mental health help at WSU, CLICK HERE: https://hws.wsu.edu/mental-health-resources/

To support Daniel "Dutch" Inwood, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/daniel-inwoods-support-page

For more information on CDC's warning about Measles on international flights, CLICK HERE: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/travelers.html

Learn more about what travel insurance is and what kind of coverage options you can get for the duration of your trip, click here: https://www.travelguard.com/whybuy/faq.asp

Win a trip for 4 to hang out with Chris Pratt on the set of the Jurassic World Sequel in Hawaii: https://www.crowdrise.com/jurassicworld

Find your farmer's market: for Washington http://wafarmersmarkets.org/washingtonfarmersmarketdirectory/ for Idaho http://www.idahofma.org/findamarket/ for Montana http://agr.mt.gov/Farmers-Markets

To register for Hoopfest, CLICK HERE

To find out the latest and track the city's progress of the Riverfront Park Redevelopment Construction, click here: http://riverfrontparknow.com/view-our-progress/

To find out everything about the Bloomsday Band playing this year, CLICK HERE

For information on teaching jop openings in our area, visit these sites:

To learn more about Z Pass click here: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/32903

To donate to Gonzaga Prep's Destination Imagination Team go here: https://www.gofundme.com/GPrepDI2017

To sign up for AP summer school classes with Spokane Public Schools go here: http://swcontent.spokaneschools.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2532

For more about Z pass, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/35135842/new-app-will-track-spokane-students-who-ride-the-school-bus

For info on the I-90 bridge repair work in downtown Spokane, click here: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/news/2017/04/28/bridge-repair-work-starts-i-90-downtown-spokane

For info on traffic delays expected on I-90: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/may/01/work-on-i-90-certain-to-cause-traffic-backups/

To see a list of the biggest energy sucks in your home, click here: https://mozo.com.au/energy/savings-tips/the-10-biggest-energy-sucks-in-your-home

Click on the link to learn more about the regulations surrounding e-cigarettes and how to report issues with them: https://www.fda.gov/TobaccoProducts/Labeling/ProductsIngredientsComponents/ucm456610.htm

20 ways to save $1,000 (or more) a year: http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/25/pf/how-to-save-1000/

For more information on the Sagle auction of Dr. Forrest Bird's estate, CLICK HERE: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/apr/28/estate-of-physician-and-inventor-dr-forrest-bird-a/#/0

To find out more information about the mumps vaccine click here: http://www.srhd.org/feature.asp?id=86

April is donate life month and even if you're not willing to part ways with one of your organs, there is plenty of other things you can do. You can see those options by clicking here: https://www.donatelife.net/things-you-can-do/

Dog food recall: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm554771.htm

Thinking about selling your home? You'll want to look at THIS

To find a drug take-back site near you, CLICK HERE: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

With Shred Day coming on on April 29th, here's some information from STCU on what you should destroy and what you should keep (sponsored content): http://bit.ly/ShredSTCU

To visit Glam Again's Website, CLICK HERE

For more info on the FDA's list of fake cancer treatments CLICK HERE: https://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ProtectYourself/HealthFraud/ucm533465.htm

To see the full Spokane County Medical Examiner's Annual Report for 2016, click here: http://www.spokanecounty.org/DocumentCenter/Home/View/14735

To find your Neighborhood Condition Officer, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/pact/

Click on the link to find out more information on how to search for a responsible breeder in our area. http://www.akc.org/dog-owners/future-dog-owner/find-breeder/

Click on the link to find out what red flags you should look out for when purchasing a puppy online: http://www.nclnet.org/puppy_scams

For information on the luncheon fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity in Spokane, click here: http://habitat-spokane.org/hope-builders/

Babysitter pay calculator: https://www.care.com/babysitting-rates

What to do if you need more time to file your taxes: http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/18/pf/taxes/tax-day/index.htm

Washington and Oregon landslide guide: http://www.oregongeology.org/sub/Landslide/ger_homeowners_guide_landslides.pdf

To see from Tax Day Freebies CLICK HERE

To find out more about the Inland Northwest Honor Flight Program CLICK HERE :

Stay connected during wildfire season: · DNR's Fire Twitter: < http://twitter.com/waDNR_fire > · DNR Fire Update: < http://www.dnr.wa.gov/Publications/rp_fire_currentfireinfodailyupdates.pdf > · Incident Information System (InciWeb): < http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ >

If you would like to register to participate in 2017 Bloomsday, click here: https://www.bloomsdayrun.org/registration/register-online

For information on the garbage disposal recall, CLICK HERE: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Anaheim-and-Moen-Recall-Garbage-Disposals

To look at the Facebook page Matthew Sutherland for Congress, CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Sutherland4Congress/?fref=ts

For a map showing the best places to watch this Summer's solar eclipse CLICK HERE: https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/best-places-to-view/

To learn more about the Spokane Library's Community Court, click here: https://www.spokanelibrary.org/community-court/

If you would like to report a phone scam, you can do so by clicking here: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#&panel1-1

To learn how to authenticate your money to keep from getting scammed, click here: https://www.uscurrency.gov/

Car seat safety tips: https://www.cdc.gov/motorvehiclesafety/child_passenger_safety/cps-factsheet.html

For more information on Vanessa Behan childcare services, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/category/271741/vanessa-behan-crisis-nursery

Dan and Steph goofing off between takes: https://www.facebook.com/KHQLocalNews/videos/1513177072047144/

For info on the $125 milllion Spokane could get for transportation projects click here: http://tinyurl.com/lszpt6g

For info on the 440,000 vehicles recalled by Ford, click here : http://tinyurl.com/kurkh5o

To set up a virtual private network (VPN) through a trustworthy company for about $5/month, click here: https://airvpn.org/

FOR A CORNSTARCH-BASED SLIME RECIPE, CLICK HERE

Free passport parking app: https://my.spokanecity.org/parking/

To virtually paint your face to show support for your team in the Final Four, click here: https://apps.facebook.com/inthepaint/

To view or sign the petition to ban cyanide wildlife traps, click here: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/canyons-law-ban-wildlife-services-using-m-44-cyanide-devices-cyanide-and-compound-1080-predator-control

To find out the Sleep number to call for a bizarre night-time serenade CLICK HERE: http://www.azcentral.com/story/money/nation-now/2017/03/23/cant-sleep-call-888-890-2040-bizarre-sleep-inducing-hotline-from-casper-mattresses/99538956/?hootPostID=9ab831263d054a037f4109f3137a4347

For a list of resources for veterans with PTSD, click here: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/about/index.asp

Register for Bloomsday here:

https://www.bloomsdayrun.org/registration/register-online

- For more information on how to volunteer with the Red Cross, CLICK HERE

16 painless ways to save for that summer vacation! https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/life/save-money-for-summer-vacation/

Edamame recalled over listeria concerns: http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/health/edamame-listeria-recall/index.html

To participant in a TeleTown Hall with Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers CLICK HERE: https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=14503&utm_source=WA-05+Media+list&utm_campaign=306a6d47a3-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_03_20&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_790d275df6-306a6d47a3-146986009

To see a list of how to best prepare for a flood CLICK HERE: www.nws.noaa.gov/floodsafety

For information on how to adopt a highway, click here: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/operations/adoptahwy/

To check out the Spokane Street Department's pothole tracker, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/pavement-repair/

For the do's and don'ts of cougar sightings from the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, click here: http://wdfw.wa.gov/living/cougars.html

To fill out an assessment form for snow-related damage to your property, click here: http://www.gsem.us

Looking to file a claim for pothole damage? Here's how: http://www.khq.com/story/34574752/looking-to-file-a-claim-for-pothole-damage-heres-how

For more information how how to identify phone scams, click here: http://www.consumerreports.org/consumer-protection/how-to-identify-a-phone-scam/

To see Spokane's interactive crime map, click here: http://communitycrimemap.com/?address=Spokane,WA&zoom=11

For information on how to get a free car club, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/

For information on CMV: http://www.idahocmv.com

For more information on the Lincoln Heights District Center Master Plan, click here: https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/projects/lincolnheights/lincoln-heights-district-center-master-plan-2016.pdf

?Click on the link to learn more about the Lil Guardians of the Children organization and how you can join to advocate for bullying victims.

https://www.facebook.com/LIl-Guardians-Of-The-Children-Inland-Northwest-Chapter-835205693279219/

Click on the link for a list of questions you should ask of your child care provider. https://del.wa.gov/sites/default/files/imported/publications/development/docs/You_have_a_choice_eng.pdf

Click on the link to learn more about what resources are out there for parents who are struggling to find child care. http://www.vanessabehan.org/for-parents/community-resources/

Find the full schedule for State B here: http://www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1145

For more information on Amber Alerts, visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/crime/amberfaqs.htm

For information on kindergarten registration: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/1

To sign up for Spokane Public Schools' Bright Arrow notification system, click here: https://target.brightarrow.com/PortalLogin15.aspx?PortalKey=cf8db56a-25e2&SiteHeader=&PUID

For an interactive map of Spokane, click here: https://maps.spokanecity.org/#

If you would like to help the Spokane Valley Firefighters raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, you can donate by clicking here: http://www.llswa.org/site/TR/Events/FirefighterStairclimb?pg=team&fr_id=1552&team_id=65900

To donate to K9 Laslo's Retirement Fund via K9 Support NW, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=npPDa0oubA2R62O8gmy7B5H6EFT8yV3A8iQNnAD6a70Gu2daZE3d8OS03zhFdZSHcylg9W

Exercises to avoid high heel injuries: http://www.active.com/fitness/Articles/5-Foot-Stretches-to-Prevent-Injuries

For information on the Little Tikes swing recall, click here: http://www.littletikes.com/blog/recall-615573/

For information on Spokane's Inlander Restaurant Week, click here: http://inlanderrestaurantweek.com/

For information on how to report a problem house, CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/neighborhoods/code-enforcement/

Click on the link to learn more about your district's alternative schools. https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/alt-schools

To check out "My Bomb Squad" on Facebook, CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/mybombsquad/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

To find out how to file a claim with the City for pothole damage, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/34574752/looking-to-file-a-claim-for-pothole-damage-heres-how

Ultimate 2017 Workout Playlist, according to science: http://www.nbcnews.com/better/diet-fitness/ultimate-2017-workout-playlist-according-science-n712101

For info on how to be a host family for WSU students: https://news.wsu.edu/2017/02/20/community-hosts-sought-wsu-medical-students/

To find out how to tell if a frozen pond or lake is safe to walk on, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/34197081/on-thin-ice-is-frozen-lake-and-pond-water-safe-to-skate-on

To see road closures in Spokane County : http://www.spokanecounty.org/CivicSend/ViewMessage/Message?id=32315

Sargento Cheese Recall: https://info.sargento.com/

To see our pothole tracking map, click here: https://tinyurl.com/hqn2l6o

To learn more about Cathy McMorris Rodgers' telephone town hall, click here: http://www.cathyforcongress.com/teletownhall

See if your Britax stroller meets the recall: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Britax-Recalls-Strollers ?To request a stroller repair kit: The company recommends throwing away the Click & Go receiver and replacing it with a free repair kit. If your model meets the recall requirement, contact Britax consumer services at 1-844-227-0300 or Stroller.Recall@britax.com.



To report a pothole online, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/releases/2013/02/22/report-potholes-on-line/

Click on the link to learn more about filing a claim with the city if your car is damaged by a pothole. https://my.spokanecity.org/administrative/claims/

If you can't get through to our Connect Center to talk with reps from Avista, you can call their customer service line at 1-800-227-9187. It's open from 7am to 7pm Monday through Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

Concerns with snow on your street? Wondering when it will be plowed? https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/maintenance/snow-removal/

WA State Response to Trump Administration's Motion for Stay in Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals: http://agportal-s3bucket.s3.amazonaws.com/uploadedfiles/Another/News/Press_Releases/States_Response_to_Motion_for_Stay.pdf

Cost of living in Spokane broken down by neighborhood: https://www.trulia.com/local/spokane-wa/type:home_prices_listings_affordability

To order you Gonzaga Ranked #1 t-shirt, click here: http://kimmelathletic.com/

For the full list of the 15 worst college majors for today's job market, click here: http://www.cheatsheet.com/money-career/worst-college-majors-for-job-market.html/?utm_source=AOL_cpc&utm_medium=cpc

For Avista's tips for understanding your winter bill, click here: https://www.avistautilities.com/account/bill/Pages/winterbill.aspx

For information on financial aid through FAFSA: https://fafsa.ed.gov

To purchase the new Gonzaga Top Dog shirts, click here: https://www.estoresbyzome.com/gonzaga_university_bulldogs.php

For a list of some inexpensive video surveillance systems click here: http://www.techlicious.com/guide/do-it-yourself-home-security-systems/

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE SPOKANE NOROVIRUS OUTBREAK, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/34339239/more-than-a-dozen-sickened-by-norovirus-outbreak-at-local-homeless-shelter

To find more information about Prostate Cancer Screenings CLICK HERE: http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/prostate-cancer/in-depth/prostate-cancer/art-20048087

Learn more about home safety visits by the Spokane Valley Fire Department, click here: http://www.spokanevalleyfire.com/services/programs/home-safety-visits/

To report a pothole in Spokane, CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/account/report/

Click on the link to find out where the storm drains are in your neighborhood. https://maps.spokanecity.org/#

Click on the link for more advice on preventing roof collapse and also how to calculate how much snow is on your roof. https://disastersafety.org/freezing-weather/prevent-roof-collapse-homes/

Help Support Alden Gibbs Jr.'s Recovery, click here: https://www.youcaring.com/aldengibbsjr-737794

To learn more about how you can help in the fight against human trafficking, click here: https://www.dhs.gov/topic/human-trafficking

For the list of all model and serial numbers included in the Samsung washer recall, click here: http://www.today.com/money/samsung-isn-t-fixing-recalled-washers-some-consumers-claim-t106929

To #VoteCoachFew in the Coaches Charity Challenge, click here: http://votecoachfew.com/

To remove your information from Family Tree Now, CLICK HERE

Click on the link to learn more about the city of Coeur d'Alene's snow plan and who to call if you have complaints. https://www.cdaid.org/613/departments/streets/snow-information/snow-guide

If you'd like to help the family of Dakota Runge, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/2m-dakotas-needs

To send an email to Officer Mike McClaughry and wish him well in his recovery, CLICK HERE

To see if a Macy's, K-Mart or Sears near you is closing, CLICK HERE

If you would like to report a bus stop that has not been cleared, you can call (509) 921-1000 or file a Spokane Valley C.A.R.E.S. request at www.spokanevalley.org/CARES

To find out more about unemployment benefits in Washington CLICK HERE: https://esd.wa.gov/newsroom/alerts/benefits-registration

Click on the link to learn more about World Relief Spokane and how you can help http://worldreliefspokane.org/

For more information on Better Health Together, click here: Betterhealthtogether.org

To learn more about what you can do around your home to make it more energy efficient, click here: https://www.avistautilities.com/savings/pages/default.aspx

To sign up for Bloomsday 2017 and get a chance to win prizes, go to bloomsdayrun.org

For ways you can achieve your financial New Year's resolution, click here: https://wallethub.com/blog/financial-new-years-resolutions/9202/

To find out more about Give Back Box CLICK HERE: https://www.givebackbox.com/

To learn more about what you should do if you find used needles, click here: https://www.srhd.org/documents/FindingAUsedSyringe.pdf

To find out more about Spokane's First Night, CLICK HERE

To find out more about Alexandria House CLICK HERE: https://www.voaspokane.org/alexandrias-house

To see if there are any delays or cancellations at Spokane International Airport CLICK HERE: http://spokaneairports.net/

To donate to Micah’s Birthday Bash and Equipment Drive, click here

Safeway and Albertsons recall multiple items from bakery for possible salmonella contamination: http://www.safeway.com/ShopStores/Product-Recalls.page

To view Avista outages in your area, click here: http://outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html

Frostbite: How to Spot, Treat, and Prevent It: http://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/frostbite-how-spot-treat-prevent#2

If you want to grow your wine business, WSU has put together a website devoted exclusively to planting grapes for production. You can visit that site by clicking here: http://wine.wsu.edu/research-extension/vineyard-establishment/

The wine industry has spawned unique job boards to help fill the growing demand for workers. You can check out some of those boards by clicking here: http://bevforce.com/ and https://www.winebusiness.com/classifieds/winejobs/

and Wondering how much it pays to be in the wine industry? Here is an overview: http://winefolly.com/update/wine-jobs-an-overview-of-careers-salaries/

For a list of the most crucial items to stock up on before a storm, click here: http://mashable.com/2015/01/26/storm-survival-kit/#barbodhSikqy

Lil Guardians of the Children, Inland Northwest Chapter's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LIl-Guardians-Of-The-Children-Inland-Northwest-Chapter-835205693279219/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

If you're interested in becoming a therapeutic ski volunteer, you can find the application here: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/therapeutic/

If you're interested in seeing the Spokane Children's Theater Scrooge The Musical, you can buy tickets here: WWW.SPOKANECHILDRENSTHEATER.ORG

Paint your game face with the Diehard Fan app by Nissan! http://bit.ly/share_diehardfan

To check out road conditions for your trip, CLICK HERE: http://www.weather.gov/btv/roads

To plan your Black Friday shopping using STA, click here: http://tripplanner.spokanetransit.com:8007/

Watch NBC's This is Us after-show That was Us: http://www.nbc.com/this-is-us/video/this-is-us-aftershow-episode-8/3429370

For a full list of recalled toys, visit washpirgfoundation.org

How to sign up for the mentor mobility program: Spokanetransit.com/mentor

Tips to secure your home against burglars: http://lifehacker.com/5887264/how-to-cleverly-secure-your-home-against-intruders

To view the Spokane County Regional Crime Map, CLICK HERE

Yes, you can host Thanksgiving dinner for 6 people for less than $50: http://tinyurl.com/j9kpo2o

FREE Thanksgiving meals for those in need for 2016: http://tinyurl.com/hcsf7xc

For info on how to donate blood: unitedbloodservices.org

To donate to the Union Gospel Mission Turkey Drive : https://www.uniongospelmission.org/meals-2/

To find out more about donating blood to INBC, CLICK HERE: http://unitedbloodservices.org

Mt. Spokane Crisis Center Fundraiser Link: http://gofundme.com/MSHSHOPE?

To see the complete list of child booster ratings click here: iihs.org/boosters

For ways to deal with coyotes in your neighborhood, click here: http://wdfw.wa.gov/living/coyotes.html

To volunteer with Catholic Charities, find out more information here: https://www.catholiccharitiesspokane.org/volunteer

For more information on AFM, click here: http://www.cdc.gov/acute-flaccid-myelitis/faqs.html

For more info on the study that links behavior in kindergarten to adult success: http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/health/kindergarten-social-skills-adult-success-study-feat/index.html

To watch KHQ's interview with the City of Spokane about this year's snow plan, CLICK HERE

To find the City of Spokane's leaf-sweeping schedule, CLICK HERE.

Questions about your ballot? Click here.

To watch Dan Kleckner's inteview with a Spokane veteran's father who lost his son to suicide, CLICK HERE:

For more about resources for suicide prevention, click here: https://www.srhd.org/topics/suicide.asp

For more on Maliki's mother's quest to hear her baby's heartbeat one more time, CLICK HERE

This year, orders for Toys for Tots will only be done online. You can fill the form out here: http://spokane-wa.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

For more information on how you can help Operation Dog Tag, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/operation-dog-tag

Spokane Police encourage anyone with safety concerns to enroll in a self-defense class. The department offers several throughout the year. CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/citizen/training/ for more information

To track if sex offenders are living near you and sign up for email alerts, click here: http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54488

If you'd like to help Noah Whitcher's family with funeral costs, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/a-funeral-for-baby-noah-jamis-2vm4bqzg?pc=expt_fb_dn_campaign_r_g96_v2&rcid=f06c6d5a9a1211e69be0bc764e052a98

Today at 10:20 a.m. is the Great Washington Shakeout where our state participates in a global earthquake drill to make sure families and organizations are prepared when disaster strikes. People and organizations can sign up to participate at www.shakeout.org/washington

Preparedness tips are available here: http://mil.wa.gov/preparedness

To be a part of the disaster preparedness conversation from noon - 2 p.m. today with earthquake experts from our area, click here: https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/ The public is invited to ask questions.

For more information on SNAP's program to help people trying to remove trees or stumps from the November 2015 windstorm call (509) 319-3080. To receive assistance you must: Own your home, live in the city of Spokane, have stumps, trunks/logs or branches larger than 4 inches in diameter that need to be cleared as a result of last November’s windstorm. You must also be at 80 percent or less of the area median income which for a household of one is $2,925 per month, for two - $3,342, three - $3,758 and four - $4,125.

For more information on Spokane construction projects, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/projects/construction/

Information on the public meeting about the North Spokane Corridor can be found here: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/Projects/US395/NorthSpokaneCorridor/

For a closer look at Politifact's break down of tonight's debate, click here: https://twitter.com/PolitiFact?lang=en

To watch how to make your own Waste Management Garbage Truck Costume, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spR69WuXJ8A

To download the packet to make your own Waste Management Truck Costume, click here: http://mediaroom.wm.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Make-Your-Own-Waste-Management-Truck-Costume.pdf

To watch Gilbert's story again, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/33388566/update-newport-couple-brings-bike-to-spokane-man

To check the BBB's scam tracker, CLICK HERE: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us

To estimate your monthly data usage CLICK HERE

Enter to win a night in Dracula's castle by CLICKING HERE

For more information on how to be safe while hunting, CLICK HERE

Click on the link for the case study that was done after Firestorm 91 https://www.spokanecounty.org/DocumentCenter/Home/View/4657

To find out where an Xfinity wifi hotspot is near you, CLICK HERE:

To find out more about thermal imaging, go to beyondpink.net

For more information about the WITH Foundation Veterans Program, CLICK HERE:

For a look at current Avista power outages, click here: http://outagemap.myavista.com/external/default.html

For more information on the dog food recall, CLICK HERE

For more information on the Spokane Humane Society's campaign to adopt pets, click here: https://www.pawlitics.net/

To learn more about the different resources for victims of domestic violence in Spokane, CLICK HERE.

to learn more about how you can help Susan Sebesta, CLICK HERE.

To search for sex offenders in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE:

To enter to win a pair of the self-lacing Nike Mag shoes from "Back To The Future", CLICK HERE

For more information about Inland Northwest Honor Flight, click here: http://inwhonorflight.org/

For more information about Spokane's sex offender registry, click here: http://www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?AgencyID=54488

For information on a mysterious Polio-like illness paralyzing U.S. children, click here: http://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/mysterious-polio-illness-paralyzing-u-s-children-n658766

To take a tour of the Fall Festival of Homes, click here: http://www.spokanefestivalofhomes.com/

Click on the link for more information about graffiti prevention and how to report graffiti in your neighborhood. https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/graffiti/

To watch a live webcam of Sandpoint's solar roadway, click here: http://www.cityofsandpoint.com/visiting-sandpoint/solar-roadways#ad-image-12

To find out more about Washington's Childhood Vaccine Program CLICK HERE: http://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/PublicHealthSystemResourcesandServices/Immunization/ChildhoodVaccineProgram

To find out more about the immunization requirements for Spokane Public Schools CLICK HERE: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/1787

To find more information about recycling CLICK HERE

To find out more about an explosion problem with Samsung's Washington Machines CLICK HERE

TO FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT OPERATION DOG TAG, AS FEATURED TONIGHT IN CONNECT WITH KLECK CLICK HERE

TO GET INVOLVED WITH OUR KIDS, OUR BUSINESS CLICK HERE:

To find the Better Business Bureau's ScamTracker CLICK HERE :

: To find out more about Spokane's overhead clearance heights CLICK HERE:

To apply file for a refund from the state of Washington for an LCD product bought between 1998 and 2006, click here

Click on the link for more information on how to prevent crime around your home. http://www.downtownspokane.org/CPTED

For a full analysis of tonight's debate by Politifact, click here: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2016/sep/26/trump-clinton-first-debate-fact-checks/

For more information on the Fall Festival of homes: www.SpokaneFestivalofHomes.com

To register for the Las Vegas Hoopfest, click here: http://www.lasvegas3on3.com/

If you have a complaint about a traffic signal in the city of Spokane, feel free to reach out to the Streets Department. https://my.spokanecity.org/streets/signs-and-lights/

https://www.spokanecounty.org/1439/Neighborhood-Watch Click on the link for more information about starting a neighborhood watch.

https://secure.dor.wa.gov/gteunauth/_/#16 Click on the link to check the business license of limousine companies.

If you want to volunteer to help veterans: http://freehandymanservicesforwoundedordisabledveterans.org/wp/

To find out more information about a Hayden Hit and Run CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/2nyzvpg

To find out about Washington's Childhood Vaccine Program CLICK HERE: http://www.doh.wa.gov/

To find more information about Red Flags when Hiring a Contractor CLICK HERE: http://www.bbb.org/us/storage/70/documents/Watch%20Out%20for%20Red%20Flags%20When%20Hiring%20Contractors.pdf

To find more information about new online resources for those affected by the ITT Tech closure CLICK HERE: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/about/announcements/itt

Click on the link to build your own budget and submit it to the city. http://myspokanebudget.org/

https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency_12597.htm Click on the link for more information on how to spot counterfeit bills and what to do if you think you get one.

To find out more about Steve Wescott's mission to walk across America, click here: http://www.needle2square.com/our-story

To find volunteer opportunities in and around Spokane CLICK HERE http://www.volunteerspokane.org/ or CLICK HERE: http://www.unitedwayspokane.org/

To donate to or participate in Artisans, click here: http://www.theartisans.org/get-involved.html

To register your bike with the City of Spokane's bike registry program CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/account/registrations/bicycle/

To report child abuse call 866-END-HARM or CLICK HERE: http://spokanecares.org/child-abuse-prevention-spokane.php or CLICK HERE: http://www.downtownspokaneexchangeclub.org/pages/abuse/ or CLICK HERE: http://www.partnerswithfamilies.org/ or CLICK HERE: http://www.vanessabehan.org/

To see the distracted driving simulator: itcanwaitsimulator.org

To register for the Suicide Prevention Walk featured in tonight's report by Dan Kleckner CLICK HERE: http://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=3933

To donate to the fund for murder victim Bob Tester's daughter, CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/BobTestersDaughter

To apply for a job at the Comcast Call Center in Liberty Lake CLICK HERE: http://jobs.comcast.com/search-jobs?q=&loc=Liberty+Lake%2C+Wa&team=&radius=25&postDate=&pos=#results

For more information on the massive Ford recall, CLICK HERE

For more information on the tiniest house in the world: http://www.tiniesthouseintheworld.com/

Click on the link for more information on how you can report graffiti in your neighborhood. https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/graffiti/

To find out more about getting a Every Kid in the Park pass, CLICK HERE

For information on the recall of Little Bite Snacks for plastic contamination, click here: http://money.cnn.com/2016/08/31/news/companies/entenmanns-recall/index.html

For the full list of Walmart's Hottest Holiday Toys, chosen by kids for 2016, click here: http://news.walmart.com/2016/09/01/whats-on-kids-holiday-toy-wish-lists-walmart-unveils-its-top-toys-launches-layaway

For information on Pig Out in the Park, click here: http://www.spokanepigout.com/

For information on vacines, click here: http://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/Schools/Immunization/VaccineRequirements

For more information on the New Tech Skills Center for high school students wanting a more hands-on learning experience and college credit, click here: http://newtechskillscenter.com/programs/



For information on air quality, CLICK HERE or HERE.

or To sign up for Alert Spokane, to receive alerts pertaining to where you live, click here: www.AlertSpokane.org

To watch KHQ's Fireproof special, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/29565819/fireproof-creating-fire-resistant-landscaping

Visit this page if you need help with Pokemon Go or want to remove your home if it's a Pokestop or gym. https://support.pokemongo.nianticlabs.com/hc/en-us

For more information about coupons to help with the cost of EpiPens, CLICK HERE

For more information on the football helmet recall, CLICK HERE.

Click on the link to learn more about how you can avoid being a victim of an Internet pet adoption scam. http://www.bbb.org/northwest/news-events/news-releases/2015/12/pet-adoption-scams-resurface-during-holidays/

To find out if a chest of drawers you bought from Walmart is part of a recall, CLICK HERE

For information on the current construction projects for Spokane, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/projects/construction/

Click on the link to learn more about firewise communities and how you can become more firewise. http://firewise.org/?sso=0

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE SPOKANE JUNIOR RIFLE CLUB, CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanerifleclub.com/jrrifleteam.asp

Where do donate backpacks for children in need: http://www.makingspokanebetter.org/

Where do donate for pets who need food: http://www.mowspokane.org/

To find out more information about Spokane Strong CLICK HERE: http://www.volunteerspokane.org/spokanestrong

To see Crime Stats for the City of Spokane CLICK HERE: https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/police/prevention/compstat/2016/08/compstat-report-2016-08-06.pdf

For more information about the Spokane chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, CLICK HERE: http://chaptersearch.purpleheart.org/ShowStoreLocations.aspx?Address=Spokane%2c+WA%2c+USA

To see if the doors on your Ford car or truck could suddenly swing open while you're driving, CLICK HERE :

If you want to track your ballot in the August 2, 2016 WA Primary, click here

To see more pictures from the experiment to create a "modern-day time capsule" of Yellowstone National Park, CLICK HERE: http://nbcnews.to/2aJwXju

To see the cars and trucks thieves are stealing the most in your state, CLICK HERE: https://www.nicb.org/newsroom/nicb_campaigns/hot%E2%80%93wheels/hot-wheels-2015#States

For more information about Free Swim Week at the City of Spokane's pools, CLICK HERE: https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/recreation/aquatics/2016-aquatics-free-swim-week.pdf

For a county breakdown of the burn ban, CLICK HERE.

To see if your car or truck is in urgent need of repairs due to a recall, CLICK HERE: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

To see if your flour is part of a recall due to a possible E. Coli contamination, CLICK HERE:http://www.generalmills.com/flour

To learn more about Blood Lead Level Testing in N.Idaho, CLICK HERE

To find the University of Idaho's new "Pokemon Go" class CLICK HERE

For more information on the SNAP program to help low income families clean up from the windstorm, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/news/releases/2016/07/20/city-launches-program-to-help-low-income-homeowners-with-tree-debris/

To see if the P.F. Chang's Frozen Meals in your freezer could have pieces of metal in them, CLICK HERE.

To see the vaccine requirements in Washington schools, CLICK HERE: http://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/Pubs/348-295-SchoolImmReqforParents2016-2017.pdf

To see the vaccine requirements in Idaho schools, CLICK HERE: http://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Health/IdahoImmunizationProgram/InformationforParentsFamilies/SchoolandChildcareRequirements/tabid/2296/Default.aspx

For more information on Vets on the Farm, CLICK HERE

For more convention fact checking, visit http://www.politifact.com

http://www.namus.gov

Click to learn more about the nations missing and unidentified persons database

Spokane County Interstate Fair Ticket Information: https://www.spokanecounty.org/972/Interstate-Fair

To see how your SUV's headlights graded in new testing, and what you can do to improve them, CLICK HERE

If you want to help out Songs for Kids, you can click this link https://www.gofundme.com/2duz5bw

For more information on the Spokane Police Activities League, click here: http://www.spokanepal.org/registration.html

For tips on how to monitor your kid's social media, click here: http://www.parenting.com/gallery/social-media-monitoring-kids

If you would like to support McKenzie's bucket list, click here: https://pages.giveforward.com/family/page-km12ld3/activity/436324?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=fb-post-api&utm_campaign=dsp_single_family

To see whether your favorite gas station has "top-tier" gas, CLICK HERE: http://www.toptiergas.com/retailers/

For more information on the Raise Up Washington initiative, click here: http://dev.raiseupwa.com/

To see if you own a hoverboard that's been recalled due to the risk of catching fire, CLICK HERE: https://www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2016/Self-Balancing-Scooters-Hoverboards-Recalled-by-10-Firms/

To learn more about volunteering with Spokane C.O.P.S., click here: http://www.spokanecops.org/volunteer

For more information on Spokane construction projects happening between July 1 - July 8, click here: https://static.spokanecity.org/documents/streets/obstructionnotice/2016/07/obstruction-notice-2016-07-01.pdf

Where to find loaner life jackets in Idaho: https://idaho.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=dcd7509afbfa49fa9795675d2fdf55dc and http://www.parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/news/life-jackets-save-lives-loaner-station-be-installed-lake-lowell

To find out if your flour is being recalled, CLICK HERE: http://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/2016/o121-06-16/advice-consumers.html

Safe to Swim? Go to these websites to check the quality of natural water lakes, rivers, and beaches: Lakes Environmental Map: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/coastalatlas/tools/LakeDetail.aspx WA Streams and Rivers Map: https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/eimreporting/Map/Map.aspx?MapType=STREAM&MapLocationExtent=-13868876.4963195%2c5720246.04592406%2c-13019356.7783736%2c6274730.64982124 EPA Beach Search Map: https://watersgeo.epa.gov/beacon2/



For more information on the Spokane County Sheriff's Office boater education classes, click here: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/spokane-county-sheriffs-boater-education-course-washington-registration-19260811606?aff=erelexpmlt

For more information about Bodies Human: Anatomy in Motion Exhibition, CLICK HERE

For more information on Project Lifesaver: http://www.projectlifesaver.org/

To see if your car or truck needs urgent repairs for potentially exploding air bags, CLICK HERE: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

To see if your flour is part of a recall due to a possible E. Coli contamination, CLICK HERE: http://www.generalmills.com/flour

For more information on job opportunities with Durham School Services, click here: http://www.durhamschoolservices.com/Careers/Pages/default.aspx

How to sign up to help with move in day for WSU: http://getinvolved.wsu.edu/move-in/

For more infromation on Service Peace Warriors, a group that trains dogs to help veterans, click here: http://servicepeacewarriors.org/

For Seattle Seahawks Training camp registration: trainingcamp.seahawks.com

To find out where fireworks are and are not illegal in Washington state CLICK HERE: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/docs/fireworks/ordinances.pdf

To find out fireworks information in Idaho CLICK HERE: https://www.usfireworks.biz/legal/id.htm

To see the list of the most dangerous toys this summer, CLICK HERE: http://toysafety.org/press-release-6-28-16/

To learn more about a local group training service dogs to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, CLICK HERE: http://servicepeacewarriors.org/

For more information on getting a Bayley and Taig T-shirt or bracelet. get in touch with someone here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/521569481360637/?fref=nf

For more information about the recall by CRF Frozen Foods, CLICK HERE:http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm498841.htm

To see when and where fireworks are allowed in your area, CLICK HERE: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/docs/fireworks/ordinances.pdf

If you want to track how a friend or family member is doing in the IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d'Alene, CLICK HERE: http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/coverage/detail.aspx?race=coeurdalene70.3&y=2016#axzz4CSVrJveN

To find out The Big Potato Truck's Tour Schedule CLICK HERE

For more information on volunteering for Ironman 70.3, click here: http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman-70.3/coeur-d-alene/volunteer.aspx#axzz4C8o9xb3c

For more information on road closures in Couer d'Alene Sunday June 26, 2016 due to Ironman 70.3, click here: https://www.facebook.com/CoeurdAlenePD/posts/1172996836064221

Online sleep programs http://www.clevelandclinicwellness.com/programs/Pages/Sleep.aspx http://www.cbtforinsomnia.com/

Hoopfest Team Tracker http://register.spokanehoopfest.net/TeamTracker/Public/Search.aspx

For more information on volunteering for Hoopfest, click here: http://www.spokanehoopfest.net/volunteer/Pages/default.aspx

For information about the Spokane Public School summer meal program, CLICK HERE: http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/1830

To see the parts of Spokane that just lowered their speed limits for the summer, CLICK HERE

TO SEE IF YOUR CAR OR TRUCK IS PART OF ANY RECALL, GRAB YOUR OWNER'S MANUAL, AND CLICK HERE

To set up a date with baron brooks, call the CDA resort: 208-765-4000

The IRS says fake charity scams are going around in the wake of the Orlando mass shooting. To see how to stay protected, and to make sure your money goes to the recovery effort, CLICK HERE: http://www.postfallspolice.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/IRS-Fundraising-Scam-Warning.pdf

To volunteer at the half Ironman CLICK HERE: http://www.ironman.com/triathlon/events/americas/ironman-70.3/coeur-d-alene.

To volunteer at Hoopfest CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanehoopfest.net/volunteer/Pages/default.aspx

To find more information about laws regarding leaving kids in cars CLICK HERE: http://www.kidsandcars.org/resources/state-laws/

To find more information about the 7-year-old Colbert girl hit by an SUV CLICK HERE: https://www.youcaring.com/molly-violet-miller-583345

For information about Gonzaga's Alumni basketball game at Hoopfest CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanehoopfestblog.net/tickets-on-sale-for-the-alumni-game/

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT PURAVIDA RECOVERY, AN ACTIVE SOBER COMMUNITY, CALL 509-435-6708 or email at pvr.shawnk@gmail.com

For more information on suicide prevention, click here: http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

For an updated list of Orlando Shooting Victims, CLICK HERE: http://www.cityoforlando.net/blog/victims/

To sign up for a civilian training class with SPD, CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/citizen/training/

To find a comparison of Starbucks and Gun Dealers at cities across the country CLICK HERE: http://www.safer-america.com/firearmsandfraps/

To find a location for a blood drive, CLICK HERE: https://www.myinbc.org/index.cfm?group=op&es=true&advancedSearch=true

To donate to the families of the victims in the Orlando nightclub shooting, CLICK HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/PulseVictimsFund

For more information about Bullet Barrier Blinds, CLICK HERE: https://www.safetysecurity.co/introducing-bullet-proof-blinds-heracles-research-corp/

Information on Free Swimming Days: Monday, June 13: All Day Spokane Valley Partners Limited punch pool passes for Spokane Valley pools Application and proof of need required Looking for Free Swim Fridays? Starting on Friday, June 17 at Cheney Pool and ending on September 2 at Park Road pool, every Friday this summer will have one free swim location.

To report a nuisance home in Spokane Valley CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanevalley.org/content/6836/6894/9209.aspx

To report a nuisance home in Spokane CLICK HERE: https://my.spokanecity.org/neighborhoods/code-enforcement/

To report a nuisance home in Coeur d'Alene CLICK HERE: https://www.cdaid.org/1038/departments/police/divisions/code-enforcement

For more information on Idaho Free Fishing Day, click here: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/public/fish/?getPage=147

For more information on Washington Free Fishing Weekend, click here: http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/free/

To see the changes the City of Cheney is making to water use at your home, CLICK HERE

For more information on becoming a host family for the Spokane Indians, click here: http://www.milb.com/content/page.jsp?ymd=20120423&content_id=29456738&sid=t486&vkey=team3

For sexual assault resources provided by WSU, click on the following links: http://police.wsu.edu/SexualAssault.html; https://counsel.wsu.edu/sexual-assault/ ; https://oeo.wsu.edu/advocacy/

To find out more information about DNR burn bans in Washington, CLICK HERE: http://www.khq.com/story/32128329/fire-danger-rating-increases-in-several-eastern-washington-counties

To see the list of four flavors of Natural Valley Protein Chew Bars that are being recalled for a potential link to a listeria contamination, click here: http://www.generalmills.com/sunflowerseeds

For summer safety tips, go to: http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/safesummer

For more information on employment opportunities at Spokane Parks and Recreation, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/jobs/temporary-seasonal/

For more information on the CDC data about public aquatic facility violations, click here: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/ss/ss6505a1.htm

Meals on Wheels Spokane is in need of fans to keep senior citizens cool in the hot summer months. To donate, contact Meals on Wheels: http://www.mowspokane.org/contact_us.html

To find a career at Eastern State Hospital, or another Washington state agency, CLICK HERE: http://careers.wa.gov/

For a list of Spokane splash pads, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/recreation/aquatics/splash-pads/

To see a map of trash and recycling pick-up days in Spokane, CLICK HERE: http://www.spokanecitysolidwaste.com/

To find more information about an Xtreme Maze competition CLICK HERE: www.GoRunAndGun.com

To find 10 apps that could help your teen drive more safely CLICK HERE: http://www.autobytel.com/car-ownership/technology/top-driving-apps-that-will-keep-teens-safe-126230/

Battle of Deep Creek: http://spokanecivilwar.com/#schedule

Honor Flight Breakfast: http://portal.clubrunner.ca/1811/Event/memorial-day-pancake-breakfast

Wall of Honor: https://www.facebook.com/HeritageFuneralHome/

To view traffic backups in real time, CLICK HERE, and scroll down to your route. http://www.wsdot.com/Traffic/routelist.aspx#I-90

Click on the link for more information about graffiti prevention and what you should do if you're a victim. https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/graffiti/

WA OSPI Bullying and Harassment (HIB) Toolkit: http://www.k12.wa.us/Safetycenter/BullyingHarassment/default.aspx

To see what firefighters say everyone needs to know before Memorial Day Weekend, CLICK HERE: https://washingtondnr.wordpress.com/2016/05/26/memorial-day-weekend-a-good-time-to-remember-wildfire-safety/



To learn more about Newby-ginnings, a local non-profit group helping our veterans in need, CLICK HERE: http://www.newby-ginnings.org/