SPOKANE, Wash. - One person and a dog have been displaced after a house fire on north Lincoln St. was reported Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 12:30, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to the two-story residence and reported grey smoke was visible coming from the structure. Firefighters on scene swept the home and found fire in one room. Crews were able to make quick work of the fire, preventing further spread.
The details of the incident, including the cause, are still under investigation. However, SFD confirmed no one was home when the fire began, and no one was injured in the incident.
Red Cross has been called to help one occupant and dog who are displaced.