TOKYO - April 14 marks 100 days until the 2020 Summer Olympic games begin. Now, if you're thinking "but, it's 2021" remember: The games were originally meant to take place last summer but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizers agreed that the games would keep the 2020 branding. This means all of the signs, television graphics, souvenirs, apparel and even the medals won will say "Tokyo 2020."
The opening ceremony will start on July 23 and the closing ceremony will be on Aug. 8. However, some events, like softball and men's and women's soccer tournaments, will start on July 21 before the official start of the games.
WHERE THE GAMES ARE HAPPENING:
Tokyo is hosting the games, where most events will take place throughout the Japanese capital. But, some will be held in other Japanese cities and towns.
- Road cycling: At the foothills of Mount Fuji
- Surging: 40 minutes outside of Tokyo on the country's eastern coast
- Men's/women's marathons and walking events: In Sapporo (500 miles north of Tokyo)
- Soccer matches: In six cities (Tokyo, Saitama, Yokohama, Kashima, Sendai, Sapporo)
- Baseball and softball: In Fukushima and Yokohama
The 2020 games mark the second time that Tokyo has hosted the Olympics. The first time the Olympics were in an Asian country was in 1964.
TEAM USA REPRESENTED IN THE NORTHWEST:
The final Olympics roster won't be finalized until July, but we do know of some from the northwest who've qualified for Team USA.
- Nevin Harrison - Seattle WA - Canoe/Kayak
- Mariel Zagunis - Beaverton, OR - Fencing
- Nick Mowrer - Butte, MT - Shooting
- Alison Weisz - Belgrade, MT - Shooting
- Sally Kipyego - Eugene, OR - Track & Field
- Jacob Riley - Bellingham, WA - Track & Field
- Galen Rupp - Portland, OR - Track & Field
NEW GAMES:
With a record 339 medal events, the Olympics program is bigger than ever. Say "welcome back, baseball" because for the first time since after the 2008 games, it's back. The same goes for softball.
If you're a big fan, don't get too excited. The Tokyo games will be a one-off for both sports, as neither will be contested for the 2024 Olympics.
Baseball is popular in Japan and the country has produced a number of MLB stars including Mariners fan-favorite Ichiro Suzuki.
Other sports being added are skateboarding (which has been approved for the 2024 games), surfing (also been approved), sport climbing, karate, basketball (2x3), cycling: freestyle BMX and various sports: mixed team events.