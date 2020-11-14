The Clothe A Child event kicked off Saturday morning, an event where the Salvation Army and JcPenny partner to bundle up and keep 100 Spokane children warm this winter.
Each child was given $100 to spend on warm winter clothes like coats, gloves, and boots.
All of these kids come from a low income family, and for some of them this will be their first ever new winter clothing item.
Salvation Army Major, Ken Perine, says the most rewarding part of this whole experience, is the kids excitement.
"We had a little girl that had a brand new dress that had a scrunchie on it and when I asked her about it she was so excited about this scrunchie that matched the dress. To see the joy in her face that she was going to have a new dress, that's the kind of stuff that just makes my day," Perine said.
Years past this event would be held over three days, bringing in 100 kids each day, but due to Covid-19 they had to scale down.
The Salvation Army is holding more events, one of their biggest of the season, Celebrate the Season, starts this upcoming Friday, November 20th, and you can find more information and donate here.
