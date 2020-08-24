School is back in session for many higher education students across the Inland Northwest, some in person, some online.
Washington State University is back to school remotely, while across the border, the University of Idaho is in person.
Though the schools are choosing to go back to school differently this Fall, they have one thing in common, masks are required on campus.
"It's very weird, it's the first day of school and it's like a ghost town here," said Curtis Cohen, WSU student body president.
Cohen said this year is like no other in Pullman. Students are in Pullman, but attending classes from their dorms or living rooms.
Students at the University of Idaho are back in the classroom and wearing masks. Blaine Eckles, the dean of students at the University of Idaho, said that it is going really well for them.
"I've been really proud of the way students have been responding to our request to wearing face coverings, even when they are outside, they are wearing them and we aren't even asking them to do that," said Eckles.
While most students at both universities are wearing masks, some aren't.
In Pullman, Phil Weiler, vice-president of communications and marketing at WSU said that students off campus are more likely to be the ones to gather in larger groups without masks, which, in turn, is causing a rise in cases.
Weiler also said that the police chief is going to be switching gears and focusing on enforcement rather than education and students could be seeing consequences from the university as well.
Not far away at the University of Idaho, its a similar situation.
Eckles said that social gatherings without masks will have consequences.
"It starts with education but if we engage a student that will continue to violate it, then we look to remove them from the institution," said Eckles. "If they are not going to uphold our rules then they don't need to be a part of our campus community."
Overall, both universities are happy to have students back and want to provide the safest possible year for them.
They have a message to students as they enter this new adjustment:
"Look at this fall semester as not something you're going to get used to, just something you're going to adjust to," said Cohen. "It's really a long-term investment if we take the steps now, it puts us one step closer to going back to our normal lives as cougars again."
"They are setting the bar for what we expect for future generations. We know our students can navigate through this well and they are doing a great job of it," said Eckles.
"This going to be a different year, but it's still going to be an educational experience. There's been a lot people working all summer to make it the best possible learning environment it can be," said Weiler.
