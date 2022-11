OTHELLO, Wash. - Two structures were lost in a residential fire in Othello Saturday night.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Adams County Fire District 5 along with ACSO deputies and the county fire marshal all responded to the blaze.

ACSO said the families were connected with Red Cross for emergency assistance, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.