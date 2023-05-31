SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One of the children in the family of four struck by a teen driver last week has died due to his injuries.
According to Washington State Patrol, a woman and her three children were crossing the road on State Route 27 near 24th Ave. on Tuesday, May 23 when a driver headed north hit them. The 37-year-old woman and her three children, an 11-year-old, a 2-year-old, and an 11-month old, were all taken to hospital for their injuries.
In an update, WSP confirmed the 2-year-old has died in the hospital from his injuries. He was riding in the stroller with his baby brother at the time of the accident and transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
The names of the 16-year-old driver is being withheld at this time. The case is under investigation. At the time of the incident, officers said the driver would not be facing charges for the accident. Due to the latest development, however, WSP indicated potential charges are pending.
A GiveSendGo fundraiser was started for the family. If you want to help the family medical expenses, rehabilitation, and therapy, click here and donate.