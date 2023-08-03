CHATTAROY, Wash. - Investigation into a burglary led deputies to a boobytrapped house and thousands in stolen goods in Chattaroy last week.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a property on east Tallman Rd. after reports of a burglary in the area. The missing items totaled around $20,000 in lost value and included seven motorcycles, two large generators, an arc welder, an air compressor, an Itajet scooter, and miscellaneous stereo equipment. No information about a suspect or suspects was available at the time.
A deputy dispatched the next day following a tip from the property landlord who told investigators he'd been working on the property a few days prior and saw a truck he'd left there was now full of motorcycles and other items.
The landlord told deputies he'd spoken to his tenant and was told the truck had been used to empty a storage unit. The next day, the truck ahd been covered with a tarp and was later empty. A search of his property located the motorcycles and other items were inside a buried railcar.
With this information, investigators were granted a search warrant for the property to retrieve the potentially stolen goods.
Two deputies located the railcar and found seven stolen motorcycles and a 12,500-watt generator, which were returned to the victim.
The warrant was amended to include the home after investigators were informed more stolen goods might be inside. A team then prepared to search the interior.
Upon entering through the kitchen, a deputy noticed a gun barrel pointed at the front door attached to string. Upon examination, it was noted opening the front door would have tightened the string, causing the gun to fire.
A second gun was located on the bathroom counter, pointed toward the window with a green string connecting the window to the trigger, which would have fired if the window had been opened.
A check of the tenant's criminal history revealed he was a convicted felon and could not legally possess firearms.
The search warrant was amended to include the firearms, and SCSO deputies disarmed the boobytraps and collected them both, along with a third firearm found in the home.
While searching the home, the other items reported stolen by the victim were located. After documenting them, they were returned to the owner.
While the suspect was not found during the search, a warrant request was submitted to charge the tenant with seven counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count each of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and third-degree malicious mischief.
On July 28, a citizen report of an Audie A4 on the 2700 block of Diamond Ave. was matched to the suspect's vehicle, which investigators believed had more stolen property inside. The car was seized pending a search warrant. On Aug. 2, a search of the vehicle turned up an arc welder believed to belong to the burglary victim.
The vehicle was released to the owner following the search. The welder and other evidence were booked into property.
The investigation remains ongoing, and SCSO anticipates further charges are pending.
