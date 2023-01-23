SPOKANE, Wash. - A 23-year-old man appeared in court Monday morning after he was booked for allegedly sex trafficking a minor in Spokane, after having her shipped from Oregon via train in December.
Leron Stovall was arrested January 13after being connected through phone and Uber records to multiple prostitution operations across the region.
According to court documents obtained by Nonstop Local, Stovall trafficked a 17-year-old girl the third week of December. The documents refer to the minor as “T.F.”
Records show that T.F. traveled by train from Oregon to Spokane on December 13. Her journey began in Beavertown, Oregon, then she went to the Portland Union Station, before taking the Amtrak to the Spokane Intermodal Center.
An Uber picked her up from the center, before dropping her off at the Double Tree Hotel in Downtown Spokane. Records also indicate that Stovall had recently arrived in Spokane after commuting from Tacoma, WA where his father lives.
On December 14, the Spokane Police Department conducted an uncover operation, with an undercover detective scheduling an appointment with T.F. He requested she meet him at the Northern Quest Casino Hotel; when she arrived by Uber, T.F. was taken into custody for her own safety.
The uber rides and the original train ticket are linked to Stovall through Visa and phone records.
Stovall’s next appearance in front of a judge is scheduled for January 31.
“Human trafficking is a tremendous problem here in Washington state,” Mar Brettman said.
Brettman is the executive director of BEST, Business Ending Slavery and Trafficking. She said since the pandemic began, people are more vulnerable, thus, the human trafficking crisis has only gotten worse.
“Spokane is actually one of the top 5 locations that is making calls from WA state to the national human trafficking hotline,” Brettman said.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Human Trafficking Hotline at 883-373-7888.