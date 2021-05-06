Looking around on Thursday afternoon it was pretty easy to spot a bunch of people in shorts and short sleeves. And rightfully so! Temperatures shot into the 80s for the first time this year in Spokane, making it feel more like July than May.
But you'll probably be reaching for the sweatshirt again on Friday. A strong cold front will drop temperatures nearly 25° from Thursday to Friday, with highs only in the upper-50s!
On top of that, winds will still be a bit breezy, and some showers will likely be popping up in the afternoon.
Mother's Day weekend looks to be quieter, but staying cooler before we once again warm up into the 70s by next week.