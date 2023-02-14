SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday morning, there was a break-in at 12 W South Ave along with an attempted break-in at Pauline's Place Coffee Supplies & More Distribution, both in Deer Park.
On Friday morning, First Street Bar & Grill, just up the street from Pauline’s, was also broken into. According to surveillance footage provided by First Street Owner Halil Demir, the burglar showed up in a red pickup truck, broke into the side door using a crowbar and made a beeline straight for the cash register. Eventually the burglar found his way into the office where he took a safe from the wall and left.
“This guy knows what he's doing,” Demir said. “He goes specifically for the cash... for the safe... he goes to the cash register first in the bar... and he cannot find it, then goes straight to (the) office.”
A red truck has also been seen at or near the scene of other recent break-ins. Selkirk Pizza & Tap House in Spokane posted a video on their Facebook last Wednesday, claiming they were broken into and included doorbell footage that shows a red pickup truck.
The Indian Trail Service Center got broken into early in the morning on Feb. 5, and they also claim that they saw a red pickup truck on their security footage.
We reached out to the Spokane County Sheriff’s office, but they told us they cannot comment on a suspect or if these break-ins are in any way connected.