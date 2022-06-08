Family, friends and cops — a lot of cops — gathered for a special graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
Instead of the normal "Pomp and Circumstance," the sweet sounds of the Top Gun theme echoed through the Westgate Christian Church in north Spokane as a group of 30 men and women marched to the stage as Class 834 of the Basic Law Enforcement Academy (BLEA) as Washington's newest law enforcement officers.
Wednesday's Master of Ceremonies, Spokane Police Sgt. Dave Adams, pointed out that with every photo, every handshake, and every badge pinned on the chest of the freshman officers is the culmination of a long and selective process.
"Currently, there's a waiting list of 12 to get into our next class," Sgt. Adams said. "We do a lot of checks and balances to make sure before they get into the door at the academy that they are someone we think could succeed at the academy."
For the graduating officers, Wednesday's ceremony is the culmination of a calling.
"I just knew I wanted to do something that would benefit me and my community and my family," graduating Spokane Police Officer Willie Lionel Mitchell Jr. said.
Spokane Police graduated 10 officers on Wednesday, eight men and two women, while the Spokane County Sheriff's Office saw three deputies graduate.
Spokane hosts two Basic Law Enforcement Academy classes every year since the 1980s.
Other agencies east of the Cascades gaining officers on Wednesday include the Grant County Sheriff's Office (1), the Ephrata Police Department (1), the Kennewick Police Department (2), the Omak Police Department (1), the Pullman Police Department (2), the Richland Police Department (2), the Walla Walla Police Department (5), the Warden Police Department (1), and the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (2).
"There's definitely some nerves, but I feel like we got really good training," Officer Mitchell said. "There's a lot of good officers, we have a lot of community support and a lot of training to fall back onto."
While some of the officers on stage are just beginning their careers, others, like Sebastien Vandenberghe, are continuing theirs.
"I was a police officer also in France in the subway in Paris for, like, 20 years," Vandenberghe said. "I wanted to serve my country and I feel very good in this county... I really like the people here. They are very nice and friendly, so I'm happy to serve them and protect them."
However, before the officers could be released to begin serving and protecting their communities, Sgt. Adams had some parting wisdom for the new officers to take care of themselves, as well. Not just physically, but citing the high rate of suicide among law enforcement officers, mentally as well.
"Reach out if you need some help. We want you to have a long, happy, healthy career," Sgt. Adams offered.
Following graduation, the Spokane Police Department said their officers will undergo a few more weeks of post-academy training to learn laws, computer systmes, geography specific to Spokane and then spend anywhere from three to five months on patrol with a Field Training Officer.