SPOKANE, Wash. — Technology has become essential for refugees to settle comfortably here in Spokane, which is why the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is asking the greater Spokane community to donate laptops.
Madison Beal, the Health and Wellness Programs Manager at IRC Spokane, pointed out, "so much of life is conducted online, and it's our obligation to make sure the forced migrant community is able to do the same."
Their initiative, The Digital Health Education Program, aims to pair migrant families with computers. Hence, this enables them to navigate the demands of the current technological climate while building a community in Spokane and simultaneously remaining in contact with their families at home.
Beal also added having access to a laptop enables them to engage in modern practices and gain agency, essentially reclaiming their independence.
"It is really important to create equitable education to make sure that people feel empowered to use technology well," Beal said.
Kelly Roberton, ESL Faculty and Department Chair of Spokane Community College says that implementing technology into their curriculum has expedited and expanded his student's learning.
"It's crucial, it would be negligent of faculty not to try to utilize those tools for our students who have tons of skills in their other language, but we need to help them get it to English, then they can help our community," Robertson said.
Afghan Refugee Faiza Sfyigham says utilizing her computer while learning English has been instrumental.
"Yes, I'm learning English on the computer good, very good."
The IRC has distributed 15 laptops to refugee families so far, and their goal is to reach 100 laptops. If you want to donate a previously used laptop with storage capacity, contact madison.beal@rescue.org for more information.