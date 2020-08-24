SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Firefighters in Spokane Valley are mopping up after a home caught fire near Grace and Johnson in Spokane Valley.
4 people, 2 women and 2 children, were in the home when the fire started. All made it out without being injured.
There is one cat that is still missing.
The mother of the kids told KHQ that she was so scared her child was still inside that ran back into the burning home and her hair was singed by the flames.
The heat from the fire was so intense it also damaged a couple vehicles that were parked in front of the home.
Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.