Spokane Quaranteam was originally created to host nightly Facebook lives to raise money for restaurants, now it has grown into what they call a "Home" for businesses as they have raised over $50,000.
Two very generous individuals purchased a total of 600 whammy combo meals, and they were for any and everyone who wanted to show up and support their love for Dick's this afternoon.
Organizer of fakebook's Spokane Quaranteam, Rick Clark, organized the first wave of free meals today that took place at 11:30, with 300 meals up for grabs.
Shortly after the day got started, another individual purchased another 300 meals.
Group organizers say, Spokane just wants to support Dick's.
"You guys control this ship so the people have spoken, they absolutely will not let Dick's fail- not they want anyone to fail, I am just blown away at the people that came out to support Dick's- and I think I kind of know why they've been here awhile," Rick Clark said.
The two waves of meals was also to prevent overcrowding at Dick's, and respect their social distancing measures.
Spokane Quaranteam will be partnering with Nyne Bar and Bistro Sunday to hand out 200 free breakfast meals.
