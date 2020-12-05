Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOSES LAKE AREA, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND OKANOGAN VALLEY. MORE SPECIFICALLY...THE WEST PLAINS OF SPOKANE, NORTH SPOKANE, HIGHWAY 26 FROM ROYAL CITY TO WASHTUCNA, ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER FROM GRAND COULEE TO BRIDGEPORT AND ALONG HIGHWAY 97 FROM MALLOTT TO OMAK. * WHEN...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY. THE DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. THIS CAN BE HARMFUL TO THOSE SENSITIVE TO AIR POLLUTION INCLUDING PEOPLE WITH LUNG AND HEART PROBLEMS, PEOPLE WITH DIABETES, CHILDREN, AND THE ELDERLY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LOW VISIBILITY DUE TO FOG WILL PERSIST THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON WITH IMPROVING VISIBILITIES. DRIVING CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE RAPIDLY WITH CHANGING CONDITIONS. ROADS MAY BE SLICK IN THE FREEZING FOG. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTION IN YOUR AREA. &&