A weak cold front that passing through tonight won't have much of an impact on our temperatures Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday is shaping up to the be possibly the last 60° day of the year.
A stronger front arriving Thursday looks to bring widespread and heavy rain especially to the Panhandle and the Cascades, while the rest of us see showers and gusty winds.
This is the start of a much cooler pattern that drops high temperatures into the 30s by the weekend and sets us up for a chance of snow into early next week!
