NEWPORT, Wash. - 66-year-old Debra Rae Kennedy appeared in court Monday, for attempted assault and criminal mischief charges after she rammed her bass boat into a family's wake boat in Sacheen Lake, while the family's youngest daughter was swimming in the water.
According to court documents obtained by KHQ, deputies with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a boat accident on Sacheen lake on the evening of Aug. 26.
Deputies contacted two victims, who told them they were on their boat pulling their daughters while they were knee boarding. One of the victims said a woman who was later identified as Kennedy came at them in her bass boat. The victim told deputies Kennedy began circling them closely at high speed while their youngest daughter was still in the water.
The other victim told deputies she began screaming for Kennedy to stop because they had children with them, but said Kennedy continued to do circles around them. The first victim told deputies Kennedy looked right at him and made eye contact before charging at and ramming into their boat.
Both victims said Kennedy's boat deflected off their wake board tower before hitting them and their family would have been killed if not for the tower.
The deputies spoke with Kennedy about the incident. She told them she was relaxing in her boat on the dock when the victims' boat threw wakes at her dock and swamped her boat. She said she decided to talk with the occupants of the boat and they were being "nasty". Kennedy said a big wave forced her boat into the other boat.
In the court documents, deputies reported all witnesses they interviewed confirmed the victims' account of what happened, including the details that the crash was intentional and the family could have died if not for the wake board tower.
Deputies then took Kennedy into custody and booked her into the Pend Oreille County Jail for attempted assault with a watercraft and malicious mischief.
Kennedy was released Monday on her own recognizance, with the condition she must not have any contact with the victims. She is due back in court for arraignment on Sept. 8.