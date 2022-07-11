SPOKANE Wash. - Monday marks 7-Eleven's 95th anniversary, and the corporation is celebrating by giving out free small Slurpees.
Customers must download the 7-Eleven or Speedway Rewards app and join the rewards program to receive a coupon for a free small Slurpee. This sale is available from July 1 to July 11.
By getting a free Slurpee through this promotion, customers receive an exclusive Slurpee Day 2022 cup that can be refilled for $1.
The free, small 12-ounce Slurpee is limited to one per customer.
In previous years 7-Eleven allowed customers to receive a Slurpee of any size for free without the app on July 11.
7-Eleven also celebrates the annual Bring Your Own Cup Day, which allows customers to fill large containers, such as buckets, trophies, and bowls, with Slurpees for a few dollars.