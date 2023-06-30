COLVILLE, Wash. - A wildfire which sparked Thursday in Stevens County quickly spread, burning 7 structures and prompting evacuation warnings for nearby residents. A statewide response was approved, with around 200 firefighters called in to help control the fire.
The fire began at around 2:30 p.m. on June 29 on Moran Creek Road, with units from Stevens County Fire District 5 responding, along with a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources. A Level 2 evacuation was issued for residents in the Arden Butte area, as well as a request to clear lakes and rivers for water scooping. All drones were grounded.
At 7:30 p.m., Stevens County Emergency Management announced a Red Cross shelter opened at the high school in Colville for evacuating residents. A Level 1 evacuation was issued for residents on Moran Creek Road.
By 9 p.m., SCEM announced evacuation levels would remain in place overnight and a state response was mobilized. The shelter closed but was on standby to reopen if necessary.
Early morning updates from SCEM and DNR confirmed the perimeter was fully contained around 10 p.m., but the fire inside was zero percent controlled. Efforts for the day would be focused on quelling hotspots and mopping up. Helicopters water dumps are planned, so residents are asked to remain off the waterways.
It is still unclear what structures were destroyed at this time, but no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A burn ban is in effect for Spokane County due to high temperatures in the forecast. Across the state, wildfire risk ranges between moderate and very high, with DNR restricting burns for much of the state. Before you burn, check the DNR website to check for bans and restrictions!