The warmth was nice...but don't forget...we've got storms coming in later tonight, some that could become severe!
The best chance for severe storms still looks to stay south of Spokane, but has been expanded further north than yesterday into the Palouse. Severe storms are capable of wind gusts near 60mph, large hail, flooding rains and lots of lightning!
As for the timing of these storms, our latest high-resolution forecasts are showing things getting exciting after 7PM tonight.
If you live in the areas where severe storms are possible, stay alert to potential Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. That means a severe storm is in the area and you should get inside!
As for Spokane...some storms are possible, but their arrival looks to be later tonight (10PM-1AMish). Might be woken up by some rumbles of thunder!