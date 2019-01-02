Our next chance for rain will come in on Thursday, with the possibility of icy road conditions Thursday morning.
This system is expected to bring a mix of freezing rian and light snow, with snow in the mountains on Friday.
Unsettled weather will persist into the weekend with another chance for rain and snow. Breezy and gusty winds will also be moving in across the basin.
We'll see a break from this winter weather mix on Friday, with a chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies. That break will be short though, with a chance of a rain/snow mix through the weekend for areas of the Inland Northwest.
Another round of freezing rain will move in for lowland areas Monday night, and carry into Tuesday morning.