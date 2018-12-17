Rainfall showering the Inland Northwest means snow for the mountain passes, making for difficult travel conditions Monday and Tuesday.

1-3' of snow will be possible for areas of the Cascades, with heavy mountain snow falling Monday night.

Up to 2' of snow will be possible for the mountains of the northern and Central Idaho Panhandle.

Snow accumulations of 2-5" are expected for the upper Methow Valley including Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama.

Travel could be near impossible Tuesday, with heavy snow hitting Loup Loup Pass and Blewett Pass.