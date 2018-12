Sunshine transitions to rain to end the weekend, and start the workweek. Cloud coverage and showers will be moving in Sunday morning and carry into the evening hours.

Moderate snow accumulations are expected along the Cascades and Okanogan Valley. A wamer and wetter system arrives Monday, and will bring showers through the work week.

Those snow accumulations could impact Monday morning travel along the passes, especially near Stevens, Blewett and Loup Loup passes.