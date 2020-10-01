SPOKANE, Wash.- According to Joel Brown, Director of Ministry for Union Gospel Mission (UGM), eight clients and two children at Anna Ogden Hall have tested positive for COVID-19. Anna Ogden Hall is a women's recovery facility under the UGM umbrella
Brown says that on Sept. 13, one client at Anna Ogden Hall was confirmed positive at a local ER. Shortly after, another client became sick with similar symptoms. UGM staff immediately notified the Spokane Regional Health District, which placed Anna Ogden Hall in quarantine based on contact tracing.
Since then all staff and clients were tested, resulting in those ten positives, but no staff positives.
SRHD is providing testing every seven days for staff and clients and is transporting any positive cases to the Community Isolation Facility.
Anna Ogden Hall will remain on quarantine until Oct. 16th, or until there are no positive cases identified for 28 days.
