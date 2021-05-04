A cold front that moved through on Monday kept temperatures from warming up too much on Tuesday, but that's all about to change!
In what has become a very familiar pattern over the last 2 months, high pressure is once again getting stronger and that means a major warm-up for us through Thursday. Temperatures could even crest near 80° for the first time this year by Thursday afternoon.
It also means we get to keep seeing the sunshine, so get out and soak it up!
A cold front arriving Thursday afternoon and evening will eventually cool us back down as we head into Mother's Day Weekend (don't forget!), it'll also bring the best chance of some rain we've seen in a while Thursday night.