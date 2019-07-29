No doubt about it, this summer has been a little...different. We've had spells of well above average temperatures, well below average temperatures, but we haven't really had just "normal" summer weather, until now!
From a forecaster standpoint, this week is looking pretty boring. But let me just say...when the forecaster is saying it's boring, YOU should probably be making plans to get outside!
High pressure to the south of us will keep spinning in warm air, but low pressure out in the Pacific will balance it out and keep it from getting TOO hot. This general pattern is expected to last through the week, so expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s!
The one concern area will be late in the week (Friday, Saturday). The low pressure off the coast is forecast to move into British Columbia. And like the last couple systems, this is not expected to bring much, if any, moisture with it, but it will likely kick up the wind making for dangerous fire conditions.
Aside from that, get out and take advantage of this beautiful stretch of weather! Not long now before the school bell rings...
-Blake