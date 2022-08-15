SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in East Central Spokane.
“We’re completely displaced, we’re on our own, we’re struggling,” Resident Jessica Thorpe said.
Jessica Thorpe and her two children live on the other side of the duplex from where the fire ignited early Sunday, yet the flames traveled through the connecting wall.
Thorpe’s neighbor lives with her daughter in the side of the duplex where the fire started.
“I hear my neighbor’s voice and she's like, ‘Jessica there’s a fire, you need to get out, get the kids, you need to get out,’” Thorpe said.
Across the road from the East Central branch of the Spokane Public Library, a bedroom fire left the walls, and each family’s belongings, scorched. The doors were stained black from the smoke.
“You could see the dark smoke just building up from the back of the house,” Thorpe said.
Thorpe has lived in the duplex on the corner of Pittsburgh and Fourth Avenue for nearly six years. Now, she’s living from hotel to hotel, thanks to the Red Cross, family and friends donating money, even though she did not ask for it.
“It’s kind of just a day-by-day process on where I’m going to sleep,” Thorpe said.
A “welcome” sign still hangs aside the door of the home where the flames sparked, as piles of material from the house lay next to children’s stuffed animals and toys in the backyard. Thorpe’s side of the home is not much better.
"My house looks like a tornado ran through it,” Thorpe said.
Spokane Fire crews arrived at the scene just after midnight Sunday, around six minutes after the first 911 call came to authorities. Firefighters were able to quickly find the heart of the fire, inside Thorpe’s neighbor’s bedroom.
Due to their rapid response, the fire crews successfully prevented the flames from spreading far throughout each side of the duplex; the flames were limited to the neighbor’s bedroom, and the wall that connected Thorpe’s side of the duplex.
Thorpe said her daughter was sleeping on the other side of that wall.
“I’m very, very fortunate that my daughter is still alive,” Thorpe said.
No injuries were reported from the incident, yet Thorpe said if her neighbor had not called out to her when she did to let her know the fire was moving, Thorpe’s daughter could have been burnt.
“I very well could be visiting my daughter in the hospital in the burn unit or planning a funeral right now,” Thorpe said.
According to officials, the estimated cost of damage is $50,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be the burning of a single letter, that eventually lit the rest of the bedroom on fire.